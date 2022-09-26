 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M and Alabama to kick off at 7 p.m.

fisher/saban (copy)

Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban chat before last year's football game between Texas A&M and Alabama. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

Texas A&M's Oct. 8 bout with Alabama will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on CBS. 

It will be the first meeting on the field since the war of words revolving around name, image and likeness compensation and recruiting between Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban. 

Both downplayed the back-and-forth later at SEC Media Days in July. 

Alabama owns an 11-3 record in the all-time series, though Texas A&M upset the Tide last season in Kyle Field, 41-38.

