Texas A&M, Alabama starting QBs questionable as Fisher, Saban deflect questions

Maybe Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban will exchange Christmas cards after all. They playfully referenced each other during this week’s press conferences ahead of Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Both coaches are dealing with injured starting quarterbacks. Alabama’s Bryce Young fell on his throwing shoulder, and A&M’s Max Johnson hit a helmet with the thumb on his throwing hand. Both coaches said their quarterbacks’ status are day-to-day.

Fisher was asked if he anticipated backup Haynes King starting against top-ranked Alabama?

“What you want me to do? Call Nick and tell him?” Fisher said. “I mean, guys, come on.”

In last week’s 49-26 victory over Arkansas, Alabama brought in redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe for Young, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner who threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns. Milroe is more of a running threat and showed it with six carries for 91 yards against Arkansas, including a 77-yard run. Saban was asked if he thought of installing an offensive package to utilize Milroe’s skills regardless of Young’s status.

“We already have one,” Saban said. “You want us to put a new one together now just because he might play, or use the old one? We could do either one. I mean, I’ll go talk to the offensive coaches and see.”

The reporter then asked if Alabama would use that package for Milroe more.

“Um, again, I don’t talk to Jimbo on a regular basis, but I’ll call him and tell him right after the conference if you want me to,” Saban said. “Do you guys think I’m going to tell you what we’re going to do with our offense and our team? You might as well make it up. I saw today where there was headlines in the paper that I’m going to keep it a secret what we’re going to do with Bryce.”

Saban referenced a headline for a column in the Tuscaloosa News: “Saban wants A&M guessing about Young.”

Saban said it sounded as if he made that statement.

“But I’ve never said that,” Saban said. “But it was there in black and white.”

Saban and Fisher made juicy, factual headlines during the offseason when Saban accused Fisher of buying his recruiting class via name, image and likeness deals, and Fisher fired back by calling Saban a narcissistic along with saying “some people think they’re God.” Fisher also called Saban the “czar of college football.”

The noise the coaches created via social media is the kind they hope their players avoid.

“Obviously at times we haven’t handled it very well, because I was talking about rat poison last year when we played this game,” Saban said. “Nobody would listen. Players wouldn’t listen. Y’all didn’t listen.”

The defending national champions rolled into Kyle Field with an 19-game winning streak but were upset 41-38 by the unranked Aggies.

“They had lost the week before,” Saban said. “We were big favorites. It was like no big deal, just show up for this game and go play the next game. I don’t get affected by it, because I don’t listen to you all. I really don’t have any interest in what anybody thinks about any of this stuff. I do have an interest in how it affects and impacts the players on our team, and I think it does.”

This year’s noise comes via the Crimson Tide leapfrogging defending national champ Georgia for the No. 1 spot in the national rankings. Alabama also is a three-touchdown favorite.

“[The players] have to show maturity in how they manage it and know that external opinion, external noise, whatever you wanna call it — rat poison, whatever it is — absolutely has nothing to do with the outcome of the game,” Saban said. “Just like fans have nothing to do with outcome of the game. They don’t block. They don’t tackle. They don’t catch passes. They don’t make sacks. All they do is make noise. And if you want to take them out of the game, just play well, execute, and then they won’t be there.”

Noise is getting louder around Fisher and the Aggies, who are coming off a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State. It’s not the buzz many expected for this game as A&M has failed miserably at creating the good kind. ESPN’s College GameDay had to go to Kansas for the 19th-ranked Jayhawks game with 17th-ranked TCU rather than come to Tuscaloosa that was billed a top five matchup during the offseason.

Still, Saban doesn’t want his players to eat the “rat poison,” as he calls it, and take the Aggies too lightly.

“What happened in last week’s game is not going to have any effect on what happens in this game,” Saban said. “It was the same situation a year ago. They’re going to play really well against us. We’ve got to be ready to play our best as a team to be able to take advantage of it.”

It sounds like Saban will have his third- and fourth-string quarterbacks ready if needed — provided they avoid the rat poison, of course.

