Texas A&M-Alabama quarter-by-quarter breakdown

FIRST QUARTER

Who’s missing: The starting quarterbacks — Texas A&M’s Max Johnson and Alabama’s Bryce Young — were out with injuries. The Aggies also were missing redshirt freshman offensive left tackle Trey Zuhn III, who started the first five games. Sophomore Aki Ogunbiyi, who started three games at left guard, started at left tackle, and redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff started at left guard. Wykoff started the first two games at center until sophomore Bryce Foster returned returned from an illness.

An answer: Jahmyr Gibbs ripped off a 25-yard run on Alabama’s third play and pushed the Crimson Tide into Aggie territory, but two plays later A&M senior linebacker Chris Russell Jr. sacked Jalen Milroe to stifle the drive.

Tough catch: A&M sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III leapt in traffic to make a 14-yard catch on a pass that was slightly behind him, getting the Aggies out of a hole.

Key statistic: A&M had a 68-63 edge in total yards with both teams getting four first downs and a sack.

SECOND QUARTER

Costly penalty: A&M sophomore defensive lineman Shemar Turner jumped into the neutral zone on third-and-4 with the penalty giving Alabama a first down that jump-started a touchdown drive

Too easy: Milroe scrambled for 33 yards and three plays later threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Latu on third down.

Being opportunistic: A&M sophomore defensive lineman Fadil Diggs sacked Milroe, forcing a fumble recovered by sophomore linebacker Edgerrin Cooper at the Alabama 30-yard line. Five plays later, Muhammad caught a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Quick answer: Alabama broke a 7-7 tie in three plays. Gibbs had a 37-yard run, and Jermaine Burton followed with a 35-yard touchdown reception.

Opportunistic again: Diggs caused another fumble with A&M junior cornerback Jaylen Jones recovering. Wide receiver Evan Stewart had a 43-yard reception, and fellow freshman Donovan Green caught a 3-yard TD pass to tie it at 14.

Key statistic: The teams combined for four turnovers in the period, three by Alabama

THIRD QUARTER

Quick start: Alabama scored in less than two minutes with Gibbs ripping off a 28-yard run and Ja’Corey Brooks catching a 29-yard TD pass.

Hanging around: A&M’s Shemar Stewart recovered a fumble caused by fellow freshman defensive lineman Walter Nolan that led to a Randy Bond 41-yard field goal.

Pushed back: A&M freshman Jarred Kerr, who is from Lexington, sacked Milroe for a 12-yard loss that proved huge when Alabama’s Will Reichard missed a 47-yard field goal on the next play.

Key statistic: Alabama had a 10-2 edge in first downs in the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

No chance: A&M went for fourth-and-3 at the Alabama 39, but Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. rushed King almost untouched, forcing King to throw way too early.

Mistakes galore: A&M had 12 men on the field on an Alabama punt, giving the Crimson Tide a first down. A&M freshman defensive lineman Anthony Lucas then was called for a late hit on a 15-yard pass to Brooks. The 14-yard penalty put the ball on the A&M 14, but the Aggies held and Reichard missed a 35-yard field goal.

Settling for three: A&M opted to go for fourth-and-8 at the Alabama 17, but back-to-back false start penalties forced the Aggies to settle for a 46-yard field goal by Bond.

So close: King and Evan Stewart couldn’t hook up on a game-winning 2-yard touchdown pass on the final play as Alabama’s defense held firm.

Key statistic: A&M had a 103-33 edge in total yards in the quarter but needed 2 more for the win.

— ROBERT CESSNA