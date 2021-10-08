Texas A&M-Alabama Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run
Texas A&M’s struggling offensive line will face its stiffest test this season as Alabama has held five opponents under 100 yards rushing. Florida went wild with 246 yards, but quarterback Emory Jones had 76 yards on 19 carries, and A&M’s Zach Calzada is not a runner. A&M backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 168 yards rushing last week in their best performance of the season, considering Mississippi State was allowing less than 100 yards rushing per game. Alabama is expected to be missing linebacker Drew Sanders (20 tackles), who had hand surgery. He was replacing Christopher Allen, who fractured his foot in the opener. EDGE: EVEN
When the Aggies pass
Alabama held Ole Miss’ vaunted passing attack to 213 yards last week, frustrating Heisman Trophy hopeful Matt Corral. For A&M to fare better, sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada can’t miss open receivers, and receivers can’t drop balls or worse yet, tip them to the defense, which was the case last week on the Aggies’ first pass that MSU intercepted. Those types of mistakes fuel the Crimson Tide like nitro. EDGE: ALABAMA
When the Crimson Tide runs
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. and an offensive line led by tackle Evan Neal, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, are the foundation of Alabama’s offense. The front seven is A&M’s overall team strength, but opponents are averaging 142.6 yards rushing per game. If Alabama rushes for 150 yards, the Aggies are in trouble. A&M needs big games from nickelback Antonio Johnson, who leads the team in tackles with 41, and linebacker Aaron Hansford (36 tackles). EDGE: ALABAMA
When the Crimson Tide pass
Bryce Young has thrown for 17 touchdowns, fourth most in the country. His passer efficiency rating of 185.1 also is fourth best in the country, and he’s thrown only two interceptions. John Metchie, his favorite target, had five receptions last year against A&M for 181 yards and two touchdowns. For the Aggies to win, it’s imperative that their defensive line, led by preseason All-American DeMarvin Leal, pressures Young, who is completing 73% of his passes. EDGE: ALABAMA
Special teams
Alabama ranks 87th in net punting but has punted only 12 times. A&M’s Nik Constantinou averages 47.8 yards per punt, but unfortunately for the Aggies he’s punted 26 times. Both team’s field goal kickers are almost automatic with each just missing one. EDGE: EVEN
Intangibles
Disappointment abounds heading into Saturday’s matchup for A&M. The Aggies are a 17.5-point unranked underdog in a game many believed would be a top five showdown three weeks ago. The Crimson Tide hasn’t lost at Kyle Field in SEC play but has averaged winning by only 13 points in its four victories compared to winning its last four games against A&M in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, by an average of 32 points. EDGE: ALABAMA
ALABAMA MUST
• Attack the secondary: A third of A&M’s defensive backs will be underclassmen Saturday.
• Stop the run: Big games from Spiller and Achane seem like A&M’s only hope for an upset.
• Rattle Calzada: Calzada will be making his fourth start. His passing efficiency rating is 109.4, which ranks 106th in the country. It shouldn’t be hard for the Tide to spook him.
TEXAS A&M MUST
• Limit big plays: Against A&M last year Alabama had a trio of plays cover longer than 60 yards, the three longest A&M allowed all season.
• Pressure the QB: MSU shredded A&M for 408 yards, completing 78% of its passes. Alabama’s attack is much more explosive.
• Control the ball: A&M had the football for only 24 minutes, 32 seconds against MSU, its lowest time of possession in Jimbo Fisher’s four seasons at A&M.
— ROBERT CESSNA