Texas A&M-Alabama Pregame Blitz

When the Aggies run

Texas A&M’s struggling offensive line will face its stiffest test this season as Alabama has held five opponents under 100 yards rushing. Florida went wild with 246 yards, but quarterback Emory Jones had 76 yards on 19 carries, and A&M’s Zach Calzada is not a runner. A&M backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 168 yards rushing last week in their best performance of the season, considering Mississippi State was allowing less than 100 yards rushing per game. Alabama is expected to be missing linebacker Drew Sanders (20 tackles), who had hand surgery. He was replacing Christopher Allen, who fractured his foot in the opener. EDGE: EVEN

When the Aggies pass

Alabama held Ole Miss’ vaunted passing attack to 213 yards last week, frustrating Heisman Trophy hopeful Matt Corral. For A&M to fare better, sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada can’t miss open receivers, and receivers can’t drop balls or worse yet, tip them to the defense, which was the case last week on the Aggies’ first pass that MSU intercepted. Those types of mistakes fuel the Crimson Tide like nitro. EDGE: ALABAMA

When the Crimson Tide runs