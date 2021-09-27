 Skip to main content
Texas A&M-Alabama football game gets 7 p.m. start time on CBS
Texas A&M vs Arkansas
Michael Miller

Texas A&M's football game against Alabama on Oct. 9 will kickoff at 7 p.m. and be televised on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.

The game will be the first time the Aggies will play a night game on CBS as members of the SEC.

The fifteenth-ranked Aggies (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to Arkansas, 20-10. A&M faces Mississippi State (2-2) this week. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Alabama is 4-0 on the year and has been ranked No. 1 all season. The Crimson Tide host Ole Miss this weekend.

