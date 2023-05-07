Fresno State quarterback Jaylen Henderson is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via social media.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Henderson will have three years of eligibility remaining. He played in five games with Fresno State. He had two carries for minus four yards with no pass attempts last season in two games. He completed 5 of 8 passes for 49 yards along with 14 carries for 68 yards in three games in 2021.
Henderson joins an A&M quarterback room that includes sophomore Conner Weigman and junior Max Johnson with true freshman Marcel Reed coming aboard this summer.