Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork says CFP likely to expand in future

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said expanding the College Football Playoff is “inevitable” on his monthly town hall Facebook Live session Tuesday.
“It’s just a matter of how it’s formatted and when does it take place because we know we have an existing contract that runs through the [2025]-26 cycle,” Bjork said. “I think it’s going to happen. Does it happen early? I don’t know. I think there’s a lot of things that have to be analyzed before that happens.”
Bjork said he thinks an expanded playoff should either have eight or 12 teams.
“Sixteen, I think, is too big. It’s too long. Doing six, I don’t know if that makes sense,” Bjork said. “The cool thing about where we are is that we’re talking about it, so that means four has actually worked, because there’s a debate and there’s interest.”
He said one question to consider is who gets automatic bids, adding that discussions seem to lean toward the Power Five conferences each getting an automatic bid, plus one from the Group of Five schools. Having eight teams would provide only two at-large bids, while having 12 would have six automatic and six at-large berths.
Other questions to consider with playoff expansion include when does the season start, what happens to conference championship games and does the season go longer into January, Bjork said, adding that college football programs will want to continue playing 12 regular-season games.
“There’s a lot to discuss,” Bjork said. “I think it’s a transformative time in college athletics when you look at this piece of it, the playoff piece, when you look at what’s happening with our state and congressional legislation around name, image, likeness and transfers. There’s a lot that we’re going to have to adapt to, and Texas A&M is in a great position to really capitalize on whatever happens with all of these conversations.”
Without revealing specifics, Bjork said A&M will hold a “special occasion” around its first home football game to commemorate a 20-year anniversary. That could include A&M’s “Red, White and Blue Out” game held on Sept. 22, 2001, to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A&M is set to open its season against Kent State on Sept. 4 at Kyle Field.
“We’re working with the student body on that, so we’ll have more details [later], but really a cool setting for that first game,” Bjork said. “It’s a commemoration of something that happened 20 years ago, but also it’s a way to bring people back.”
Bjork said TV times and network designations for the first three weeks of the football season should be released at the end of next week.
And he added that A&M is still planning on holding 100% capacity for home football games at Kyle Field this fall.
“We sent out our ticket renewals in February and really started gearing towards that, and that’s exactly what we’re focused on is a full-capacity stadium, 102,000 people right there on Sept. 4, and really throughout the whole season,” Bjork said. “We’ve got a great home schedule, and yeah, we’re full go. We’re fully open for business.”