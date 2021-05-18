Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork says CFP likely to expand in future

Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said expanding the College Football Playoff is “inevitable” on his monthly town hall Facebook Live session Tuesday.

“It’s just a matter of how it’s formatted and when does it take place because we know we have an existing contract that runs through the [2025]-26 cycle,” Bjork said. “I think it’s going to happen. Does it happen early? I don’t know. I think there’s a lot of things that have to be analyzed before that happens.”

Bjork said he thinks an expanded playoff should either have eight or 12 teams.

“Sixteen, I think, is too big. It’s too long. Doing six, I don’t know if that makes sense,” Bjork said. “The cool thing about where we are is that we’re talking about it, so that means four has actually worked, because there’s a debate and there’s interest.”

He said one question to consider is who gets automatic bids, adding that discussions seem to lean toward the Power Five conferences each getting an automatic bid, plus one from the Group of Five schools. Having eight teams would provide only two at-large bids, while having 12 would have six automatic and six at-large berths.

