Ten Texas A&M football players interact with fans, family at NIL signing event

The Texas A&M football team didn’t get to hear the roar of the 12th Man at Kyle Field this weekend, but 10 players received a similar warm-welcome from the crowd at C.C. Creations’ name, image, likeness (NIL) event at The Warehouse on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of Aggie fans flooded in during the two-hour event with some travelling from Dallas and East Texas to meet players Haynes King, Zach Calzada, Jalen Wydermyer, Isaiah Spiller, Jaylon Jones, Demani Richardson, Micheal Clemons, Leon O’Neal Jr., Ainias Smith and Antonio Johnson.
O’Neal said it was great way to spend the Aggies’ off week.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “God put us in this environment to be around people that love, care and support us every single day. We don’t get to give back like I would want to and tell them thank you, so this is a big day for me, way bigger than anything else honestly.”
Each player has their own line of T-shirts, stickers, towels, hats and bags, which were released a few weeks ago, C.C. Creations’ vice president of marketing Ashleigh Krause said. The logos are specific to each player and include motto’s like O’Neal’s “Wake Em Up” and Richardson’s “D-Money.”
“We met one-on-one with players,” Krause said, “and they were able to help with their favorite slogans or taglines or their key signature moves [on the field], and we’ve been able to turn that into merchandise.”
Autographs and photos were at a first-come, first-served basis, and some fans arrived at 9 a.m. for the 1 p.m. start time. Texas A&M-Galveston students Elizabeth Miracle and Tim Studebaker traveled early Saturday morning and made the most of the two-item limit.
Miracle, who was born an amputee, had players sign her prosthetic foot.
“It kind of just stunned them,” Miracle joked.
Studebaker is part of the Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets and brought his cap to show quarterback Calzada. The freshman hopes to give the cap to Calzada after next week’s game against Auburn.
“During the Auburn game, similar to how one of the corps guys from College Station gave Calzada his [cap], I’m giving him my cap after the game,” Studebaker said. “I get to rush the field with the corps, so I’ll go straight to him.”
It is the first season players have been able to earn money for their NIL rights after new legislation went into effect in July. Players can be paid for social media ads, autographs, clothing lines and appearances among other things..
Saturday was the first NIL event for most of the Aggies involved, including King, who said getting to talk with fans and take photos gave him a glimpse into the lives of professional athletes.
“It’s a good step toward going to the next level,” King said. “It’s almost like you got a foot in the door, a sneak peak of what it’s like in the NFL and all that.”
Players were surrounded by NIL agents, friends and family members who made the trip to Aggieland. With the athletes’ busy fall schedules, Richardson said he enjoyed seeing some familiar faces in the crowd.
“It was nice seeing my family,” he said. “I’m glad they came out. I’ve been missing them, so it was great seeing them.”
The Aggies (6-2, 3-2) opened Southeastern Conference play with back-to-back losses but now are on a three-game streak and will host 18th-ranked Auburn next Saturday at time to be determined.
“The biggest thing with pressure and adversity is it’s human,” O’Neal said about A&M’s rough start in SEC play. “But not everybody can overcome adversity. Not everybody can lose two games and go beat the No. 1 team in the country. Not everybody can do that. I think we’ve got a special group of guys, and if we buy in every single day, the sky is the limit.”