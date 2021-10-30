Ten Texas A&M football players interact with fans, family at NIL signing event

Autographs and photos were at a first-come, first-served basis, and some fans arrived at 9 a.m. for the 1 p.m. start time. Texas A&M-Galveston students Elizabeth Miracle and Tim Studebaker traveled early Saturday morning and made the most of the two-item limit.

Miracle, who was born an amputee, had players sign her prosthetic foot.

“It kind of just stunned them,” Miracle joked.

Studebaker is part of the Maritime Academy Corps of Cadets and brought his cap to show quarterback Calzada. The freshman hopes to give the cap to Calzada after next week’s game against Auburn.

“During the Auburn game, similar to how one of the corps guys from College Station gave Calzada his [cap], I’m giving him my cap after the game,” Studebaker said. “I get to rush the field with the corps, so I’ll go straight to him.”

It is the first season players have been able to earn money for their NIL rights after new legislation went into effect in July. Players can be paid for social media ads, autographs, clothing lines and appearances among other things..

Saturday was the first NIL event for most of the Aggies involved, including King, who said getting to talk with fans and take photos gave him a glimpse into the lives of professional athletes.