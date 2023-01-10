TE Wright returning

“I will also be working on my Masters in Land and Property Development,” Wright tweeted. “I am blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to make the best of it. One final ride. #GigEm.”

Wright, the team’s Aggie Heart Award winner this season, nine receptions for 129 yards with a touchdown, battling through injuries. The former defensive lineman, who has played in 40 games, appeared in 13 games as a freshman in 2018, mostly on special teams. He redshirted in ’19 after playing in three games and getting injured. He has 13 career catches for 194 yards with two scores.