MIAMI, Fla. — In the fourth quarter, Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke whizzed a ball to the outside of the field and into the hands of Jacolby George. And what appeared to be a moderate gain with the game still in the balance turned into a 64-yard touchdown after George pinballed off cornerback Josh DeBerry and then safety Jardin Gilbert.

What ultimately served as the final straw in a 48-33 Miami win over No. 23 Texas A&M was an epidemic of the Aggie defense throughout the game—open field tackling.

Of Miami’s 374 yards of passing offense, 241 came after the catch.

“We did not tackle well,” head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We had guys we could tackle and we tackled poor in space. That’s one thing we did last week and they had yards after the catch and we had some guys with arms around them, but we just didn’t make the plays and get them on the ground.”

Miami’s Van Dyke, who wore a finger splint on his throwing hand pointer finger, showed no signs of injury in a 21 for 30 performance for a career-high five touchdowns. Of those yards, 126 were thrown to Xavier Restrepo and three touchdowns went to George.

“I feel like [the front seven] did their job, for the most part,” A&M safety Demani Richardson said. “I feel like the secondary, we have to be better, play better, cover better, tackle better, everything do better.”

However, it was the Aggies’ (1-1) game to take hold of early.

A&M’s Jahdae Walker got a hand on Dylan Joyce’s punt, which was recovered by the Aggies on the Miami 15. The key special teams play led to the first score of the game, a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Conner Weigman.

With A&M leading 10-7 early in the second, George muffed an A&M Punt on the Miami seven, which was recovered by the Aggies and created a nine-yard touchdown run by Miami native Amari Daniels.

Beyond help from special teams, the Aggie offense struggled to produce the same threats it showcased a week prior against New Mexico. Late defensive line shifts and delayed blitzes allowed a parade of unblocked defenders to work their way into the pocket and get hits on Weigman as he released the ball.

“They were bringing unblocked guys,” Fisher said. “They were bringing in more guys than we could block. If we had five man protection, they were bringing six. If we had six, they were bringing seven. They were full blitzing us and we got some big plays off of it. That’s the feast and famine of the blitz.”

Weigman fought through the cluttered pocket, spinning out of rushes and stepping up in the pocket to connect on 31 of 53 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw his first two career interceptions.

Weigman’s first came after wide receiver Ainias Smith found a soft spot in the middle of Miami’s zone, but slipped while turning back to the line and could only watch as the pass intended for him sailed over his head and into the arms of All-American defensive back Kamren Kinchens. Late in the fourth, Weigman also heaved a desperation fade toward the end zone that was pulled down by defensive back Te’Cory Couch.

“[Weigman was] a guy that put us on his back,” offensive lineman Layden Robinson said. “A guy that, no matter how far down we was, he never looked at the scoreboard. He’s that leader, that guy that you need in the huddle. Make no mistake, he’s the quarterback we need… We need to do a better job of protecting him up front.”

Kinchens also recovered a fumble, but left the field late in the fourth quarter strapped to a back board on a cart after making a tackle on Smith. ESPN reported that Kinchens was alert and talking to trainers as he exited the field.

The Aggies trailed by only four at 21-17 heading into the second half, but gave up three touchdowns and two field goals in the final two frames and only scored two touchdowns of their own. One Miami score came off a 98-yard kickoff return by Brashard Smith.

With the cushion that Miami gave the Aggies early, compounded by A&M’s mistakes, Robinson said his team let the game slip away.

“We did let it slip away,” Robinson said. “But, at the end of the day, they did their job. They capitalized on the little things. They beat us, point blank. We’ve just got to get back and we’ve got to get better.”

Fisher said the loss doesn't change the way he looks at expectations of his team.

"We ain't worried about expectations," he said. "We've got to worry about next week. We shouldn't adjust anything. What we need to do is go focus and play a good game next week and get better the next week, the next week and the next week."

NOTES: A&M running back Le'Veon Moss was not available for the game Saturday due to injury, Fisher said... Aggie freshman wide receiver Micah Tease was suited up for the game Saturday, but did not participate. Tease was arrested prior to the New Mexico game on drug charges and was suspended indefinitely by the athletic department. ""He was there," Fisher said of Tease. "He was up, but we kept him out - limited practice this week - and then we'll build him back in."