Sweden's Theodor Öhrström commits to play football at Texas A&M

Theodor Öhrström, a tight end from Stockholm, Sweden, announced his commitment to play football at Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Öhrström (6-6, 245) is a four-star recruit and 180th ranked prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Humorously, he is the top-ranked and only recruit from the country, according to the recruiting site.

Öhrström attends RIG Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, where Swedish students can attend class and learn to play American football.

A&M now has four commits in its 2023 class, which is currently ranked fourth in the nation by 247Sports.