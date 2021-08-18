Sweden's Theodor Öhrström commits to play football at Texas A&M

Theodor Öhrström, a tight end from Stockholm, Sweden, announced his commitment to play football at Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Öhrström (6-6, 245) is a four-star recruit and 180th ranked prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Humorously, he is the top-ranked and only recruit from the country, according to the recruiting site.
COMMITTED!! #Gigem pic.twitter.com/BaBGActeEL— Theodor Melin Öhrström (@TheodorMelin) August 18, 2021
Öhrström attends RIG Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, where Swedish students can attend class and learn to play American football.
A&M now has four commits in its 2023 class, which is currently ranked fourth in the nation by 247Sports.
A&M has two international players on roster, punter Nik Constantinou and offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, who are both from Australia.
Last Friday, the Aggies landed a commitment from 2022 four-star defensive back Deyon "Smoke" Bouie of Bainbridge, Georgia.
Just want to thank my family and GOD for this decision…… COMMITTED TO TEXAS A&M pic.twitter.com/nCIA8k04uF— CountedOut3️⃣🖤 (@BouieDeyon) August 13, 2021
Bouie (5-11, 185) is the 60th ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports, and was previously committed to Georgia.
A&M now has 14 commits in its 2022 class, which is ranked 7th nationally by 247Sports.