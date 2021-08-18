 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sweden's Theodor Öhrström commits to play football at Texas A&M
0 comments

Sweden's Theodor Öhrström commits to play football at Texas A&M

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M logo

Theodor Öhrström, a tight end from Stockholm, Sweden, announced his commitment to play football at Texas A&M on Wednesday.

Öhrström (6-6, 245) is a four-star recruit and 180th ranked prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Humorously, he is the top-ranked and only recruit from the country, according to the recruiting site.

Öhrström attends RIG Academy in Uppsala, Sweden, where Swedish students can attend class and learn to play American football.

A&M now has four commits in its 2023 class, which is currently ranked fourth in the nation by 247Sports.

A&M has two international players on roster, punter Nik Constantinou and offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, who are both from Australia.

Last Friday, the Aggies landed a commitment from 2022 four-star defensive back Deyon "Smoke" Bouie of Bainbridge, Georgia.

Bouie (5-11, 185) is the 60th ranked player in the nation, according to 247Sports, and was previously committed to Georgia.

A&M now has 14 commits in its 2022 class, which is ranked 7th nationally by 247Sports.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Futures: All in with the San Francisco Giants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert