Super seniors have helped several Texas A&M teams so far this school year

Schlossnagle, who twice beat the Aggies in Super Regionals and once at the CWS, wanted some veterans on the roster to help him in his first season at A&M.

“Nothing teaches you how to play like the game itself,” Schlossnagle said, “and certainly the experience [the super seniors] have gotten at other places, not just on the field but off the field, what a college baseball season looks like from getting up early in the morning to weights to what a grind everything is and how to go about each day ... they are a living, breathing example of how to do things.”

Leading with poise

The A&M softball program had a pair of super seniors last year in pitcher Kelly Martinez and outfielder Kelbi Fortenberry. Pitcher Kayla Poynter, who went a career-best 10-8 last season, is coming back for a fifth season in 2022.

“I can’t say enough about how grateful I am for the NCAA to provide this for me, because it’s just something that not everyone will get,” Poynter said. “Playing for five years in college does not happen a whole lot. ... I’m so grateful for that.”

A&M head softball coach Jo Evans said Poynter provides a calming presence for the rest of the team.