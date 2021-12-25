Super seniors have helped several Texas A&M teams so far this school year

Several Texas A&M seniors took advantage of the extra season afforded them by the NCAA because of COVID-19 to improve their professional opportunities, while others simply wanted to stick around for another year.
A&M’s football and baseball teams had the most “super seniors,” but Aggies in basketball, softball, volleyball, tennis and men’s golf also opted for an extra season.
“What I hope they reflect on is that they made the right decision,” A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said, “that they feel really comfortable about the environment, the atmosphere and the program they came into and the school they came into and the family they came into, not only in the football program but into the Aggie Network, the 12th Man and what A&M represents. I hope they appreciate what they have meant to this school.”
A&M’s super seniors in football included defensive end Micheal Clemons (32 tackles, 11 for loss, 7 sacks), linebacker Aaron Hansford (89 tackles, 8.5 TFLs) and defensive tackle Jayden Peevy (43 tackles, 6 TFLs). Things didn’t go as well for cornerback Myles Jones, who suffered a season-ending injury after playing in only one game, and nickelback Keldrick Carper, who played in five games before retiring because of medical issues.
“[Super seniors’] draft stock gets boosted immensely,” Carper said. “It’s definitely something that is very valuable. But it’s based on those who use the extra year wisely. It is a great advantage for guys who come back and use it wisely.”
A&M junior running back Isaiah Spiller said super seniors give teams more leadership.
“The experience, having those [super seniors], having multiple of those guys coming back this year has really played a big part, especially on the defensive side,” Spiller said. “I feel like we are grateful for those guys coming back, giving advice to the younger guys and helping them grow. I think it has definitely helped us out this season.”
Super seniors helped the A&M team to an 8-4 season and a bid to the Gator Bowl, though the Aggies had to withdraw because of COVID-19 cases in the program.
Welcome back
The 23rd-ranked A&M women’s basketball team is 10-2 and ranked 23rd with super seniors Kayla Wells and Destiny Pitts combining to average 32 points per game.
“[Coach Gary Blair] always told me we want you back,” Pitts said. “This will be his last year, so for this to be both of our last years, I think that’s pretty cool. We can go out together, and he is a hall of fame coach, so I am excited to learn from him for another year.”
A&M added another fifth-year senior in Qadashah Hoppie, who transferred from St. John’s. Hoppie is averaging 8.8 points a game and has hit 16 of 33 3-pointers.
“Last year was one of the most veteran teams I’ve had,” Blair said. “This year’s comes close ... it also depends on this world of transferring and people graduating in three years. In today’s world, we don’t know who’s going to be on the box score anymore, so as coaches, we’re having to adjust to everything the changing world [presents], who’s going to be there, who’s not going to be there.”
Pitts is in her second season with the Aggies after transferring from Minnesota, while Wells has played her entire career at A&M spanning 136 games.
“Our team is really good and special in many ways,” Pitts said. “I think that our team can go pretty far. I think his and I’s endings will be pretty special.”
Bonding with coaches
Coaches’ success is something that figured in players’ decision to return.
“Coach Fisher knows how to put together a program,” Carper said. “I’ve been a part of his rebuilding process, just reshaping the culture here for the past four years since him and his staff have been here. I just knew he had a plan to make sure the guys who left were going to be replaced with the guys who were going to step up. I knew he was going to take care of the super seniors in certain ways I could not have turned down.”
A&M first-year head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle made five trips to the College World Series while at TCU and already has attracted some super seniors to Aggieland.
Shortstop Kole Kaler said Schlossnagle played “a huge role” in his decision to transfer from Hawaii to A&M. He is one of three Aggie baseball players who transferred to A&M for their extra season along with catcher Troy Claunch and outfielder Dylan Rock.
“As soon as the first phone call we had, we instantly built a connection, and then I came down on my visit and it solidified it for me,” Kaler said. “He wants everyone to be the best version of themselves, and I think I’m definitely getting that out of myself here.”
Rock, who is from Sugar Land, transferred from Texas-San Antonio.
“[Schlossnagle] knows how to win,” Rock said. “He’s been to five of the last 10 College World Series. So knowing that, he knows what it takes to win.”
Claunch transferred from Oregon State.
“Talking to Coach Schloss and hearing the vision that he had for this place, the plan that he had for me to help build this place is really exciting,” Claunch said. “I just wanted to be a part of the rebuild here and something special.”
Schlossnagle, who twice beat the Aggies in Super Regionals and once at the CWS, wanted some veterans on the roster to help him in his first season at A&M.
“Nothing teaches you how to play like the game itself,” Schlossnagle said, “and certainly the experience [the super seniors] have gotten at other places, not just on the field but off the field, what a college baseball season looks like from getting up early in the morning to weights to what a grind everything is and how to go about each day ... they are a living, breathing example of how to do things.”
Leading with poise
The A&M softball program had a pair of super seniors last year in pitcher Kelly Martinez and outfielder Kelbi Fortenberry. Pitcher Kayla Poynter, who went a career-best 10-8 last season, is coming back for a fifth season in 2022.
“I can’t say enough about how grateful I am for the NCAA to provide this for me, because it’s just something that not everyone will get,” Poynter said. “Playing for five years in college does not happen a whole lot. ... I’m so grateful for that.”
A&M head softball coach Jo Evans said Poynter provides a calming presence for the rest of the team.
“She brings us stability, maturity, experience, and none of those are things you can really teach a freshman right out of the gates,” Evans said. “She is just steady. To have that fifth year, she knows exactly what the routine is.”
A&M went 32-23 last year, advancing to the NCAA tournament and going 1-2 at the Norman Regional in Oklahoma.
“It was such a challenging time during COVID,” Evans said. “And then the NCAA steps up and says we’re going to make student-athletes’ welfare and experience the priority here, and they put the student-athlete at the forefront and gave them that opportunity.”
Fifth-year setter Camille Conner was one of two Aggie volleyball players who used their extra year of eligibility along with defensive specialist Macy Carrabine. Conner became A&M’s all-time assist leader in the 25-point rally scoring era this season, while Carrabine led the teams in digs with 360.
“I am so glad that the NCAA made that decision,” Conner said. “COVID was a tough year, and just getting the opportunity to play a somewhat normal season this year has been really special.”
Carrabine was surprised to get another season in Aggieland.
“It was crazy,” she said. “You expect to be done and move on with your life, and when I heard that COVID gave you an extra year to play, I was so grateful. I feel like I had a lot more to give to the sport. I feel like that was really cool to be a part of and I am very grateful.”
A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn said having Carrabine and Conner back for another year helped hold her team together.
“Camille has been a captain for us, and her leadership and respect that she has earned for her team, that is so huge for this program right now as our leader,” Kuhn said. “There are multiple times during matches where I know she is the smartest player in the gym. The cool dynamic is Macy coming into the picture. As a fifth-year, Macy wanted to keep playing ... she is a glue player. But to see that connection her and Camille have, there is just some hold for them, like magnets.”
The A&M women’s tennis team returns fifth-year senior and All-American Tatiana Makarova this season.
“It’s going to be very advantageous for us to have Tatiana back,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “She’s returning No. 10 in the nation in singles and No. 3 in the nation in doubles. She improves every year, and with as good of a season as she had last year, I think she can take it to another level this year.”