Struggling teams looking for a much-needed spark

“I think what happens is they don’t overthink plays,” Leach said. “Right now we have a tendency to overthink plays. I think we fall behind, and then they don’t overthink plays anymore. I can’t say we become more confident, but I think it’s a mental deal. We take comfort in knowing that it can’t get any worse is I guess how I’d categorize it.”

Things will get worse for Saturday’s loser, which is another reason why it likely will be a highly competitive game. Coming off a 28-25 loss to LSU, Mississippi State is open next week before playing top-ranked Alabama. The Bulldogs are staring at a possible three-game losing streak with road games left at Arkansas and Auburn along with a regular-season finale against a vastly improved Ole Miss.

It’s going to be hard for Mississippi State to have a .500 season, but an upset of A&M would work wonders toward that goal. And it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Leach, who coached Texas Tech to three victories at Kyle Field, twice with unranked teams.

Saturday’s matchup is now a pivotal game for A&M few saw coming. It was supposed to be a dress rehearsal for next week’s game against Alabama, a date that Aggie fans circled months ago. Those who did it in pencil have since erased it. The season could be next.