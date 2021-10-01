Struggling teams looking for a much-needed spark

You don’t need to be in a rush to get to Saturday’s game at Kyle Field. No. 15 Texas A&M probably won’t show up until the second half, and Mississippi State won’t be at its best until the fourth quarter.
Not surprisingly, the winner will be the team that gets its act together first, which could take some time. The Aggies have outscored opponents only 40-27 in the first half this season. The hope until last week had been that Kent State, Colorado and New Mexico were better-than-advertised teams, and the Aggies were improving.
That theory went out the door when then-No. 16 Arkansas kicked A&M’s butt to the tune of 17-3 in the first half — and it could have been 24-0. Arkansas is good, better than many thought. A&M is not a good team and is far from being a great one.
Great teams answer all challenges. Top-ranked Alabama and Georgia might be the only great teams in the country this season. Alabama is outscoring opponents 121-19 in the first half. Georgia has outscored opponents 112-6 by intermission. That’s playing with a sense of urgency, something A&M hasn’t shown.
A&M might be able to start slow and beat Mississippi State, but expect a dogfight even if the Aggies start fast. Mississippi State has outscored its opponents only 113-103 but has a 51-34 edge in the fourth quarter. Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has a logical reason why his team plays well late.
“I think what happens is they don’t overthink plays,” Leach said. “Right now we have a tendency to overthink plays. I think we fall behind, and then they don’t overthink plays anymore. I can’t say we become more confident, but I think it’s a mental deal. We take comfort in knowing that it can’t get any worse is I guess how I’d categorize it.”
Things will get worse for Saturday’s loser, which is another reason why it likely will be a highly competitive game. Coming off a 28-25 loss to LSU, Mississippi State is open next week before playing top-ranked Alabama. The Bulldogs are staring at a possible three-game losing streak with road games left at Arkansas and Auburn along with a regular-season finale against a vastly improved Ole Miss.
It’s going to be hard for Mississippi State to have a .500 season, but an upset of A&M would work wonders toward that goal. And it isn’t out of the realm of possibility for Leach, who coached Texas Tech to three victories at Kyle Field, twice with unranked teams.
Saturday’s matchup is now a pivotal game for A&M few saw coming. It was supposed to be a dress rehearsal for next week’s game against Alabama, a date that Aggie fans circled months ago. Those who did it in pencil have since erased it. The season could be next.
A&M is no longer a College Football Playoff contender, but a New Year’s Six bowl is an attainable goal. Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and Florida are the SEC’s best teams, and the rest of the conference is interchangeable after that. A&M and Ole Miss lead the pack based on potential, but ask Aggie coach Jimbo Fisher what that word is worth. Potential is really all A&M has been living on since walking off the field after last year’s 41-27 victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.
Beating Mississippi State would be the first step in this year’s team establishing an identity. It would be great for A&M to start strong Saturday and play a complete game, but even an ugly win will do coming on the heels of that ugly loss to Arkansas.
There’s a reason this game is on the SEC Network and not ESPN. Despite the later kick, neither team is ready for prime time.
• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.