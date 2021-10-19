Struggling South Carolina offense loses starting quarterback

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M football team has worked through injuries to find continuity, giving it an edge on upcoming opponent South Carolina, which is changing quarterbacks for the second time this season.
Former graduate assistant coach Zeb Noland will start for the Gamecocks (4-3, 1-3) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against the Aggies (5-2, 2-2) in Southeastern Conference action at Kyle Field. Noland replaces sophomore Luke Doty, who re-injured his foot last week against Vanderbilt and will have season-ending surgery later this week, South Carolina first-year head coach Shane Beamer said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
Doty missed the first two games of the season because someone stepped on his foot in fall practice. Noland stepped in and led South Carolina to victories over Eastern Illinois and East Carolina before getting hurt against Georgia. Doty started the next four games before leaving last week’s game against Vanderbilt after throwing an interception the Commodores converted into a field goal for a 20-14 lead. Noland took over and directed an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette with 38 seconds left for a 21-20 victory. South Carolina, an 18.5-point favorite, won despite four turnovers and 10 penalties.
“I see we overcame all that and found a way to win an SEC football game and never panicked,” Beamer said.
South Carolina, which was in danger of losing for the fourth time in five games, has struggled on offense.
“We are a beat-up football team right now in a lot of ways,” Beamer said, adding that for the most part it’s just bumps and bruises.
The Gamecocks have averaged 348.2 yards of offense per game to rank 102nd in the country and rank 109th in scoring at 21.9 points per game. They also have lost 14 turnovers to rank 120th.
“We’re seven weeks in. It’s no more of we’ve got growing pains and things like that,” Beamer said. “We’ve got to have some continuity at quarterback. We’ve got to have continuity at the receiver position, the running back position, stay healthy.”
Junior running back Kevin Harris is coming off offseason back surgery and has been limited to 68 carries for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he led the SEC in rushing with 1,138 yards, averaging 6.2 yards, and had 15 touchdowns. Harris had six carries for 35 yards against Vanderbilt before suffering an ankle injury, but Beamer said Harris is ready and could carry the ball 20 to 30 times Saturday.
Beamer also said South Carolina’s offensive problems are ball security and missed assignments, not play selection.
“I know everybody wants me to stand up here and just say the play-calling stinks to you and that’s the issue,” Beamer said. “But the play-calling on Saturday didn’t cause us to fumble or turn the ball over four times. That play-calling got us some explosive plays down into the red zone. Play-calling didn’t force us to have holding penalties and things like that. We all have a hand in it, and that’s not me blaming players. We’ve got to coach better.”
South Carolina’s offensive woes are magnified by the team’s good defense. The Gamecocks allow only 327.4 yards and 21.7 points per game to rank 34th and 45th in the country, respectively. South Carolina has forced 16 turnovers, which ranks 16th.
“Their defensive numbers are outstanding,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The guys inside are very good. The backers are solid. Their corners are good and can run. Their safeties can really hit and tackle. They are doing a really great job with their scheme on defense.”
South Carolina starts seven seniors, two juniors and two sophomores on defense. The Gamecocks have had seven defenders start every game this season.
Because of injuries and off-the-field issues, A&M has had only 10 players start every game on offense and defense combined. A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has settled in for freshman Haynes King, who broke his right tibia in the second game. A&M lost cornerback Myles Jones to a season-ending injury after two games. Jones at the time had 29 career starts to lead the team. Sophomore starting wide receiver Chase Lane, who missed two games after starting the first three, has seen action the last two games. A&M’s offensive line also has solidified to the same five starters in recent weeks.
• NOTES — Noland began the season as a GA on the coaching staff but was activated to the playing roster during training camp. He played for Iowa State and North Dakota State and had one year of eligibility left. ... A&M leads the series with South Carolina 7-0. ... A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal made the Associated Press’ midseason All-America team. Leal and junior offensive guard Kenyon Green made The Athletic’s midseason All-America team with offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II also named a freshman mid-season All-American. ... A&M running backs Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller earned honorable mention for this week’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Spiller ran for 168 yards and a touchdown, and Achane added 124 yards and two TDs in a 35-14 victory over Missouri. Baylor running back Abram Smith won the award with 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over BYU. ... South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger was named the Ray Guy punter of the week after averaging 56.8 yards on four punts with three inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. ... The Hill Country Classic is Wednesday and Thursday at Austin’s River Place Country Club. The golfing event sponsored by American Senior Benefits Association will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Kidz1stFund, which is Fisher’s charity. Kidz1stFund fights Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects thousands of children annually, including his son Ethan. Auction items for the event include an Aggie game day experience behind the scenes for a home game this season or next season that includes a Fisher autographed football. For more information, visit www.hillcountryclassicaustin.org online.