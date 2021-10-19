Struggling South Carolina offense loses starting quarterback

South Carolina’s offensive woes are magnified by the team’s good defense. The Gamecocks allow only 327.4 yards and 21.7 points per game to rank 34th and 45th in the country, respectively. South Carolina has forced 16 turnovers, which ranks 16th.

“Their defensive numbers are outstanding,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “The guys inside are very good. The backers are solid. Their corners are good and can run. Their safeties can really hit and tackle. They are doing a really great job with their scheme on defense.”

South Carolina starts seven seniors, two juniors and two sophomores on defense. The Gamecocks have had seven defenders start every game this season.

Because of injuries and off-the-field issues, A&M has had only 10 players start every game on offense and defense combined. A&M sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada has settled in for freshman Haynes King, who broke his right tibia in the second game. A&M lost cornerback Myles Jones to a season-ending injury after two games. Jones at the time had 29 career starts to lead the team. Sophomore starting wide receiver Chase Lane, who missed two games after starting the first three, has seen action the last two games. A&M’s offensive line also has solidified to the same five starters in recent weeks.

• NOTES — Noland began the season as a GA on the coaching staff but was activated to the playing roster during training camp. He played for Iowa State and North Dakota State and had one year of eligibility left. ... A&M leads the series with South Carolina 7-0. ... A&M junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal made the Associated Press’ midseason All-America team. Leal and junior offensive guard Kenyon Green made The Athletic’s midseason All-America team with offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II also named a freshman mid-season All-American. ... A&M running backs Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller earned honorable mention for this week’s Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Spiller ran for 168 yards and a touchdown, and Achane added 124 yards and two TDs in a 35-14 victory over Missouri. Baylor running back Abram Smith won the award with 188 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 38-24 victory over BYU. ... South Carolina’s Kai Kroeger was named the Ray Guy punter of the week after averaging 56.8 yards on four punts with three inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. ... The Hill Country Classic is Wednesday and Thursday at Austin’s River Place Country Club. The golfing event sponsored by American Senior Benefits Association will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Kidz1stFund, which is Fisher’s charity. Kidz1stFund fights Fanconi anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects thousands of children annually, including his son Ethan. Auction items for the event include an Aggie game day experience behind the scenes for a home game this season or next season that includes a Fisher autographed football. For more information, visit www.hillcountryclassicaustin.org online.

