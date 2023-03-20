Hosts Travis L. Brown and Alex Miller look back at answers from head coach Jimbo Fisher and wide receiver Ainias Smith as the Aggies open spring practice.
Spring Practice Report: Breaking down Texas A&M's first press conference of spring practice
Related to this story
Most Popular
The cold front that hit the Brazos Valley this weekend is more suited for football than diamond sports. Somewhat fittingly, the Aggies will op…
Texas A&M’s Maroon & White football game at 3 p.m. April 15 will be played on only the north half of the field because of stadium cons…