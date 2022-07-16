Sporting News names Texas A&M DB Johnson, OL Robinson preseason All-Americans

Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the preseason All-America first team, and junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson made the second team on the Sporting News’ squad announced Friday.

Johnson finished second on the team in tackles last season with 79. He also had 8.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups as the Aggies’ starting nickelback, earning first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and making the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern second team.