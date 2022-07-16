 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sporting News names Texas A&M DB Johnson, OL Robinson preseason All-Americans

  • 0

Texas A&M junior defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the preseason All-America first team, and junior offensive lineman Layden Robinson made the second team on the Sporting News’ squad announced Friday.

Johnson finished second on the team in tackles last season with 79. He also had 8.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups as the Aggies’ starting nickelback, earning first-team All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and making the Associated Press’ All-Southeastern second team.

Robinson started and played in 10 games last season after serving as a key reserve in 2020.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James calls out US for failing to free Brittney Griner from russian detention

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert