Southwest Classic finally has a classic matchup

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team is a national championship contender, and 16th-ranked Arkansas is reveling in its return to the national limelight as the longtime rivals open Southeastern Conference play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The game is one of the day’s two Top 25 matchups along with No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin playing at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

Saturday’s meeting is what Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and officials from both schools had in mind when they dubbed the annual game the Southwest Classic in 2009 with Cowboys Stadium the host venue. The series, while entertaining with seven of the 12 games decided by a touchdown or less, has seldom been a national headliner. Saturday’s game will be only the third time both teams have been ranked. The previous best matchup came in 2016 when the 10th-ranked Aggies defeated the 17th-ranked Razorbacks 45-24 on ESPN’s prime time game.

Saturday’s game also will be only the second time the matchup has been the CBS game of the week, though the Southwest Classic had a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in 2010 on ABC. Five times it has had a morning kickoff, serving as a lead into the day’s bigger games.