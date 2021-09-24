Southwest Classic finally has a classic matchup

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team is a national championship contender, and 16th-ranked Arkansas is reveling in its return to the national limelight as the longtime rivals open Southeastern Conference play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. The game is one of the day’s two Top 25 matchups along with No. 12 Notre Dame and No. 18 Wisconsin playing at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
Saturday’s meeting is what Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and officials from both schools had in mind when they dubbed the annual game the Southwest Classic in 2009 with Cowboys Stadium the host venue. The series, while entertaining with seven of the 12 games decided by a touchdown or less, has seldom been a national headliner. Saturday’s game will be only the third time both teams have been ranked. The previous best matchup came in 2016 when the 10th-ranked Aggies defeated the 17th-ranked Razorbacks 45-24 on ESPN’s prime time game.
Saturday’s game also will be only the second time the matchup has been the CBS game of the week, though the Southwest Classic had a 2:30 p.m. kickoff in 2010 on ABC. Five times it has had a morning kickoff, serving as a lead into the day’s bigger games.
That’s not the case Saturday, though ESPN’s College GameDay is in Chicago. You could make a case Arkansas-A&M is the more attractive matchup. The Aggies and Razorbacks have played 77 times, while Wisconsin and Notre Dame will be meeting for only the 17th time. It will be the first time Wisconsin and Notre Dame have played since 1964. That game was on ESPN’s radar before the season started, much like Aggie fans expect College GameDay to be at Kyle Field on Oct. 9 when A&M hosts top-ranked Alabama.
But first the Aggies have to deal with the Razorbacks, who are trying to end a nine-game losing streak to A&M, matching the longest run by either team in the series. Arkansas won nine straight from 1958-66, helping the Razorbacks to a 41-33-3 series edge.
“I know in the past, obviously, we have won more than we lost in the rivalry, but in recent years we haven’t done so well,” said second-year Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, who was the program’s offensive line coach from 2013-15.
Pittman said it’s not much of a rivalry if one team dominates.
“You have to win for it to become a rivalry a little bit more,” Pittman said. “I think we’ll talk [to the players] about the rivalry hasn’t been a rivalry for the last nine years.”
Arkansas already has one huge victory over a rival this season, pounding out a 40-21 victory over Texas by rushing for 333 yards on 47 carries.
“Football is a game of imposing your will,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “It’s imposing your will on those lines of scrimmage, and I think that’s what Arkansas is doing a great job of, and we’re going to have to do it going into this game. That’s for sure.”
Fisher said there’s no way his players are overconfident going into Saturday’s game because of past success against Arkansas, which was hard earned.
“All you have to do is watch the film,” Fisher said. “All those games have been outstanding football games. Our guys know they’ve all been fourth-quarter games all the way until the end, a couple of them until the last play.”
Pittman has given the Arkansas fan base hope for success at the highest level. The Razorbacks went 8-28 in three seasons before he returned to Fayetteville, Arkansas, including just 1-23 in SEC play. He pumped life into the program last season, going 3-7 against an all-SEC schedule but losing three games by a field goal or less.
Now the Razorbacks are in position for more success. Arkansas has its highest ranking since 2016, but Pittman said it’s a waste of time to dwell on that with five future ranked opponents on the schedule starting with A&M followed by second-ranked Georgia next week, 13th-ranked Ole Miss on Oct. 9, 23rd-ranked Auburn on Oct. 16 and top-ranked Alabama on Nov. 20.
“But I’m really proud of the team,” Pittman said. “To be honest with you, the biggest thing I’m proud of is the state of Arkansas is proud of the football team again. That means a lot to me, and it means a lot to our kids and our other coaches.”