South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer returning to Texas A&M for cross-division rivalry game

“I have great respect for their program and great respect for Coach [Jimbo] Fisher,” Beamer said. “A passionate fanbase, just like ours a well. And being in that part of the county, coaching in Oklahoma, I know a lot about Texas football.”

***

As a four-star recruit out of Cy-Fair High School, LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus crossed paths with plenty of current A&M players on the recruiting trail.

In fact, he was offered a scholarship to A&M by former assistant coach Jeff Banks.

Needless to say, he will look forward to when the Aggies travel to Baton Rouge on Nov. 27, he said.

“It’s always great to play games with those guys you played throughout high school with and see them grow from freshman to senior year of high school and freshman to senior year of college,” Deculus said. “It’s always great to see those guys and catch up on the end of the game, but also being able to see how far they’ve come as a man and a player.”

However, Deculus would not call the matchup a “rivalry.”