South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer returning to Texas A&M for cross-division rivalry game

Early in the new millennium, when new South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer was a graduate assistant at Tennessee, under then Volunteer defensive coordinator John Chavis, he took a trip with the coaching staff down to College Station to swap tips and tricks with A&M’s coaching staff.
Nearly two decades later, he will square up against the Aggies every season as the Gamecock’s cross-division rival.
“They’re a really talented team, one of the best teams in the country last year, and I’m sure they will be again this year. I have a lot of friends in that program and I’m eager for my first trip to a game in College Station this year.”
Since that first trip to Aggieland, Beamer said he returned in the last few years, while recruiting as an assistant at Oklahoma, and was impressed with the strides the program has made.
“Drove through and I was just blown away by what had been done there from a facilities standpoint,” he said.
Since the Aggies have joined the Southeastern Conference, A&M has won every game of the series, claiming the frequently-forgotten Bonham Trophy. The sculpture of the Alamo hero from South Carolina, James Bonham, will be back on the line this season when the Aggies host South Carolina on Oct. 23.
“I have great respect for their program and great respect for Coach [Jimbo] Fisher,” Beamer said. “A passionate fanbase, just like ours a well. And being in that part of the county, coaching in Oklahoma, I know a lot about Texas football.”
***
As a four-star recruit out of Cy-Fair High School, LSU offensive tackle Austin Deculus crossed paths with plenty of current A&M players on the recruiting trail.
In fact, he was offered a scholarship to A&M by former assistant coach Jeff Banks.
Needless to say, he will look forward to when the Aggies travel to Baton Rouge on Nov. 27, he said.
“It’s always great to play games with those guys you played throughout high school with and see them grow from freshman to senior year of high school and freshman to senior year of college,” Deculus said. “It’s always great to see those guys and catch up on the end of the game, but also being able to see how far they’ve come as a man and a player.”
However, Deculus would not call the matchup a “rivalry.”
“We're going to respect everybody,” he said. "We respect A&M. We respect all the SEC schools and all the other schools in their respective conferences. We don't really have a rivalry with anybody. We play everybody the same, no matter who it is, too big or too small. We treat them the same. Personally, being a Texas guy, I always like playing in Texas, playing in my backyard, because I have a lot of teachers in high school who graduated from A&M, so it's always fun to go play there. As a team, everybody's the same.”
***
Alabama will play Florida in Gainesville, Fla., for the first time since 2011. Florida coach Dan Mullen would like that to change.
“I’d love us to maybe do away with the permanent crossover team so you get these type of games more often,” Mullen said. “I think for the players, for the fan bases, I really think it’s exciting to see some more of maybe mixing up the teams from the West and playing two different teams each year instead of a permanent crossover.”
LSU is Florida’s permanent crossover opponent. Alabama isn’t even the West team that’s been away from Gainesville the longest. That would be Mississippi State which last played in “The Swamp” in 2010.
A&M, which joined the SEC in 2012, has played at every East school except Kentucky. The Aggies are scheduled to travel to Lexington in 2025.