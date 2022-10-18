South Carolina looks to end losing ways against Texas A&M on Saturday

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hopeful that eight is enough when it comes to consecutive losses to Texas A&M.

The second-year head coach chuckled when a reporter at Tuesday’s press conference said the media had asked Beamer last year about the Gamecocks never beating the Aggies.

“You need to this year as well?” Beamer said.

Beamer and the team talked about A&M’s domination in the series Tuesday morning.

“Certainly, that’s disappointing,” Beamer said. “That’s a game that we need to win at some point. But I also made the point, give A&M credit. But that has nothing to do with the 2022 game. There are a bunch of guys that are going to be playing on Saturday night who have never even played Texas A&M. Every year is different.”

Last year wasn’t as A&M jumped to a 31-0 halftime lead en route to a 44-14 victory. Two years ago, the Aggies rolled to a 48-3 lead, scoring the first 41 points as the boo birds came out early and got louder at Williams-Brice Stadium. A&M has won six of the eight games against South Carolina by double digits with the average winning margin 18.9 points.

The series started in 2014 with 21st-ranked A&M beating ninth-ranked South Carolina 52-28 in the debut of the SEC Network. Beamer, who was an assistant at Virginia Tech at the time, remembers while watching the game he needed to get ESPN+ but also that A&M had a good team.

“And they’ve been better [than us since],” Beamer said. “We need to play and coach a lot better than we have in the past. Certainly anytime you can have the opportunity to do something that you haven’t done, that’s motivation.”

South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) seemingly has its best chance to beat A&M (3-3, 1-2) since the series started. The Gamecocks, who are three-point underdogs, have a better overall record than A&M heading into the matchup for the first time.

South Carolina also is coming off a bye, a good omen. The Gamecocks since 2009 are 14-3 after a bye, though two of those losses were to A&M.

“A&M is in the same situation because they were off last week as well,” Beamer said. “I think anytime you have a chance to, one, get rested, but two, have a little bit of extra time to prepare for your next opponent, for the most part it helps.”

South Carolina has won three straight, capped by a 24-14 victory at then 13th-ranked Kentucky two weeks ago.

“A lot of times you want to keep playing and not have an off week and things like that,” Beamer said. “I know for us this week specifically we needed it from a health standpoint to get healthy and get rested mentally and physically. I think each situation is different, and hopefully we can continue that track record of success as well.”