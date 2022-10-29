Source: Conner Weigman expected to start for Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

Texas A&M true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman is expected to start Saturday's game against Ole Miss on Saturday night, a source close to the program confirmed to The Eagle.

TexAgs.com's Billy Liucci first reported Weigman is expected to make his first start. Weigman takes over for third-year sophomore quarterback Haynes King, who left last week’s game at South Carolina with a shoulder injury. Weigman after replacing King in the fourth quarter was 8-of 15-passing for 91 yards in his first collegiate action as the Aggies (3-4, 1-3 SEC) fell to the Gamecocks 30-24.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said on Wednesday's Southeastern Conference teleconference that King would be available to play against the Rebels.

King won A&M’s starting job in fall camp over Weigman, a former five-star prospect in A&M’s touted No. 1 2022 recruiting class, and junior Max Johnson, who transferred from LSU during the offseason. King was benched after the loss to Appalachian State on Sept. 10 in favor of Johnson, who started in A&M’s next three games before breaking a bone in his throwing hand against Mississippi State on Oct. 1. When Johnson went down, King stepped back in and started against Alabama and South Carolina.

A&M and Ole Miss are set for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Kyle Field on SEC Network.