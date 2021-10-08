Sizable gap remains between Texas A&M and Alabama football programs

The Texas A&M football program has been painfully reminded in recent weeks that it has work left to do in closing the gap with defending national champion and top-ranked Alabama.

A&M had its sights set on entering Saturday’s game with the Crimson Tide riding a 13-game winning streak. Instead, the Aggies are dealing with a two-game losing streak.

“I always say things are never as good as they seem and are never as bad as they seem,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “And if they’re going to change, you have to change them.”

Fisher is in his fourth season of trying to change the culture of a program that hasn’t won a conference championship since 1998. Fisher talked about making this a championship program from the start, and last season A&M came up just shy of making the College Football Playoff.

A&M entered this season with 15 returning starters and its most favorable schedule since joining the Southeastern Conference. But back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State have ended championship talk. A more pertinent debate is how close is A&M to Alabama? The Crimson Tide is a 17.5-point favorite to beat A&M for the ninth straight time and hand the Aggies their first 0-3 start in SEC play since they joined the conference in 2012.