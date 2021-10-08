Sizable gap remains between Texas A&M and Alabama football programs

The Texas A&M football program has been painfully reminded in recent weeks that it has work left to do in closing the gap with defending national champion and top-ranked Alabama.
A&M had its sights set on entering Saturday’s game with the Crimson Tide riding a 13-game winning streak. Instead, the Aggies are dealing with a two-game losing streak.
“I always say things are never as good as they seem and are never as bad as they seem,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “And if they’re going to change, you have to change them.”
Fisher is in his fourth season of trying to change the culture of a program that hasn’t won a conference championship since 1998. Fisher talked about making this a championship program from the start, and last season A&M came up just shy of making the College Football Playoff.
A&M entered this season with 15 returning starters and its most favorable schedule since joining the Southeastern Conference. But back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State have ended championship talk. A more pertinent debate is how close is A&M to Alabama? The Crimson Tide is a 17.5-point favorite to beat A&M for the ninth straight time and hand the Aggies their first 0-3 start in SEC play since they joined the conference in 2012.
“Whether we’ve closed the gap or not, I feel confident in the guys we have and in what we do and where we can go in the future, not just this year but the future of where we’re going and how we’re recruiting and the things we have,” Fisher said. “And hopefully we’ll be able to close that gap. But [Alabama’s] doing a great job.”
Now on an 18-game winning streak, Alabama has won six national championships in the last 12 seasons. The Crimson Tide has become the sport’s standard under head coach Nick Saban, who is 168-17 since 2008. Despite playing in the country’s best conference and getting everyone’s best shot, Alabama hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2013.
Fisher understands Saban’s style from experience. He worked under Saban at LSU from 2000-04, serving as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. LSU went 48-16 under Saban during that time, winning the 2003 national championship.
“I know that system very well,” said Fisher, adding that Saban runs the same program no matter how often he has to replace coordinators. “They do it well. Those [coordinators] are going to come [but] that’s the way [Saban] wants to play. And that’s the way they’re going to play. And they’ve got good players, and that allows the consistency of it.”
Alabama signed the nation’s most talented recruiting classes in three of the last five seasons according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. The Crimson Tide’s 2020 class ranked second and the 2017 class ranked fifth. Fisher has signed three straight top 10 classes, and his current 2022 class is ranked ninth with only 12 commitments, the fewest among the teams in the top 10.
“We’ve got to continue to recruit well,” Fisher said of closing the gap with Alabama. “We’ve got to coach well, and we’ve got to understand how to build the fundamental culture of what we do. And also stay a little healthy in what we do to get guys experienced and have the numbers to play [them]. But I think we’re recruiting really well.”
Deep as an ocean
Alabama arguably has the nation’s deepest roster. Fourteen Crimson Tide players were five-star recruits; 62 were four-star recruits and only 11 were three-star recruits. A&M has only five players who were five-star recruits with 43 four-star recruits and 33 three-star recruits.
Fisher said he felt good about the team’s depth heading into the season, but on Saturday, A&M could be missing as many as eight players who were on the depth chart for the season opener. The offense has been hit the hardest.
A&M redshirt freshman quarterback Haynes King, who started the first two games, is out with a broken right tibia. Junior Luke Matthews, the projected starter at center, played only a few snaps before having season-ending shoulder surgery earlier this week. Sophomore wide receiver Chase Lane, who started the first three games, is dealing with an injury as is junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman, who was projected to be a starter but has missed the last three games. Senior wide receiver Hezekiah Jones, who has played in 35 games for the Aggies, has yet to see the field this season. Redshirt freshman Aki Ogunbiyi missed last week with an injury after starting the first four games at left guard.
Defensively, graduate cornerback Myles Jones, who leads the team with 29 career starts, also had season-ending surgery this week, while senior cornerback Brian George started the first four games but is out for the rest of the season as well.
A&M is expected to start a trio of true freshmen in center Bryce Foster, right tackle Reuben Fatheree and cornerback Tyreek Chappell. Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada will be making just his fourth start.
“You wish you could have them grow up before they have to get thrown in there, but they’re in there and having to play,” Fisher said. “That’s football. You don’t know when those times are going to come. I think we’re building much better depth in what we’re doing and [with] guys in the program longer that understand what we’re trying to do and the schemes and systems ... that we’re trying to establish.”
A&M has four preseason All-Americans but only 19 upperclassmen on this week’s depth chart of almost 60 available players.
By contrast, Alabama has reached the point where injuries or departures hardly slow it one bit, because of its depth.
The Crimson Tide had seven players on last year’s SEC coaches’ all-conference first team including four earning player of the year awards. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith was the offensive player of the year; safety Patrick Surtain II took defensive honors; and offensive linemen Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. They played big parts in Alabama’s 52-24 victory over A&M as did quarterback Mac Jones, who threw for 435 yards and four touchdowns. None of them returned this year for Alabama, yet the Crimson Tide still had six players on the SEC coaches preseason team — junior wide receiver John Metchie III, junior offensive lineman Evan Neal, senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, junior linebacker Christian Harris, sophomore safety Malachi Moore and senior cornerback Josh Jobe. Those players have combined for 118 career starts.
That doesn’t mean Alabama doesn’t have new faces in its starting lineup, but even those players are often former backups with loads of experience. Ten of the Crimson Tide’s starters have less than 10 career starts each, but none of them are freshmen and only three are sophomores.
Rise of Georgia
A&M finished last season ranked fourth by the Associated Press, its highest finish since winning the national championship in 1939. The Aggies were the SEC’s second-best team last year, but this year Georgia is not only clearly second in the league, the Bulldogs are ranked second in the country. They are trying to make their second CFP in five years under head coach Kirby Smart, another former Saban assistant who is 57-14 in his sixth season at Georgia. The former Alabama defensive coordinator had put together three straight double-digit winning seasons until going 8-2 last season playing the 10-game SEC-only schedule, because of COVID-19.
Smart has helped Georgia close its gap on Alabama in part by signing five straight top five recruiting classes. Georgia had the nation’s top-ranked classes in 2018 and ’20. It ranked second to Alabama in ’19, third in ’17 and fourth in ’21. The Bulldogs have 15 former five-star recruits on their roster, 49 four-star recruits and 20 three-star recruits.
This season so far Georgia boasts the nation’s top-ranked defense, allowing only 177.8 yards and 4.6 points per game. All the defensive starters listed for this week’s game against Auburn are upperclassmen. Eleven underclassmen are listed among the 17 backups, but only five of them are freshmen — all but one of them play in the secondary.
A&M, which has played Georgia only once since joining the SEC, doesn’t have to worry about playing the Bulldogs annually because they are in the conference’s Eastern Division. But the Bulldogs appear to be the current top contender to unseat Alabama atop the SEC. LSU, which won the SEC and national titles in 2019, is 8-7 since, showing how hard it is not only to close the gap on Alabama but to stay there.