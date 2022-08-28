Sixth-ranked Aggies look to put last year behind them in a big way

Texas A&M needs to broaden its horizons after suffering from selective success last year as the Aggies had a game to remember but a season to forget.

Everyone in Aggieland — and Tuscaloosa, Alabama — remembers A&M’s 41-38 victory over Alabama. Quarterback Zach Calzada shockingly got the best of Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young as A&M ended an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Calzada donned a Corps of Cadets garrison cap while being mobbed by fans as he left the field a hero. Coach Jimbo Fisher had a grin wider than the Brazos River after making good on his offseason boast of beating Alabama head coach Jimbo Fisher.

Those priceless memories seemed light years away by season’s end as the Aggies faded to an 8-4 finish. The Aggies, who lost their last two Southeastern Conference games, weren’t even able to muster enough players to face Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19, injuries and defections. Calzada went from being an Aggie legend to a transfer. A&M finished the season unranked after starting 2021 ranked sixth.

“I think [about last season] all the time, looking at film, looking at our mistakes, things that we could have worked on or done better,” senior wide receiver and punt returner Ainias Smith said.

Mistakes played a role — A&M tied for 62nd nationally in turnover margin and ranked 75th in fewest penalties per game. The defense was stout, allowing only 327.5 yards per game to rank 14th, but the offense struggled, averaging only 391.6 yards per game to rank 71st. It all added up to an average season, including a 4-4 conference record to tie Arkansas and Mississippi State for third in the SEC West.

“We won eight games. That’s not enough for us. We knew that,” Fisher said.

The expectations are the same this year. A&M is again ranked sixth. What’s different is A&M is replacing 12 starters from a talent pool of four straight top 10 recruiting classes. The Aggies have a small senior class, but all of its members were recruited and signed by Fisher.

“All the players on your team become your children,” Fisher said. “I don’t feel any more connection or disconnection from the other guys, but at the same time, I do remember walking into their houses. I sat in their living rooms. I sat in their houses.”

Since arriving from Florida State, Fisher has told recruits and fans he came to A&M to win championships. He’s entering his fifth season with the Aggies still looking for his first championship and first double-digit winning season. By this time at Florida State, Fisher had a trio of double-digit winning seasons, a pair of Atlantic Coast Conference titles and a national championship.

“You can’t compare programs,” Fisher said. “You can’t compare different programs at different places. I don’t compare Florida State to Texas A&M. There’s not a timetable. There’s a cultural change, a winning change, a recruiting change ... all those type of things.”

Fisher isn’t predicting a College Football Playoff appearance or a championship in 2022, but his expectations are high.

“I’m as excited about where we’re at right now with the players we have on our football team as I have been since we’ve been here,” he said. “We have young, really good players. We have older guys who can really play and understand the game. I think it’s going to be a good mix, and it’s really set for the future, especially with what we have recruited and what we are recruiting right now.”

QB depth much improved at A&M

Quarterback exemplifies the program’s development under Fisher.

The Aggies would have had to start walk-on Blake Bost if they had played in a bowl game last season with Calzada gone and Haynes King not fully recovered from the season-ending injury he suffered in the team’s second game. Things have changed since then.

King and junior Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU, had a heck of a battle in fall camp for the starting spot along with Conner Weigman, one of the eight five-star recruits from A&M’s 30-player incoming class that was the highest-ranked recruiting class of all time.

“You have to have depth, and that’s one of the harder positions to get depth,” Fisher said. “I think we have three highly, highly talented guys and capable guys.”

Fisher, a former quarterback who calls his own plays, has vowed the Aggies will throw more downfield this season.

“Explosive plays are a huge reason you win,” Fisher said. “And it’s a huge reason if you give them up on defense that you lose. That and turnovers are two of the most important stats that are out there today.”

A&M forced 16 turnovers last season, just one more than it lost. The Aggies ranked only 88th in passing offense, averaging 208.6 yards per game while also averaging only 6.76 yards per pass attempt. Calzada ranked just 91st in passing efficiency. Johnson was 54th with arguably a worse team at LSU.

A&M’s offense was hamstrung a year ago by injuries at wide receiver. It didn’t help that former five-star recruit Demond Demas struggled to make an impact in his second season (he has since transferred).

True freshman Evan Stewart has excelled in spring drills and fall camp and might be the complement to wide receiver Ainias Smith (47 receptions, 509 yards, 6 TDs) the Aggies need. Smith was hindered last season because A&M didn’t have a strong second receiver and tight end Jalen Wydermyer (40-515-4) didn’t play up to his preseason All-American billing.

Stewart and freshman Chris Marshall potentially give A&M deep threats. Senior Jalen Preston (17-255-2), junior Chase Lane (12-132-0) and sophomore Moose Muhammad III (10-153-4) are returners who have had their moments last season.

“I feel like our receivers’ room has no ceiling,” said Smith, who opted to return for his senior season instead of declaring for the NFL draft. “Everybody is getting better every single day.”

Tight end might be the squad’s deepest position with senior Max Wright and freshman Jake Johnson leading the way after Wydermyer left a year early to play professionally.

A&M’s mobile quarterbacks should also help the offense improve. King’s feet helped him win the job a year ago. Johnson also is a dual threat, rushing for 81 yards on eight carries in the 30-24 Maroon victory over the White in the spring game.

“[Johnson] runs better than you give him credit for,” Fisher said. “Everybody thinks of him as a pocket passer, but he has really good mobility and a good feel in the pocket, and he can run.”

The offense’s strength remains the running game even after losing three-year starter Isaiah Spiller, who left for the NFL after rushing for 1,011 yards last season. Junior Devon Achane basically was a co-starter a year ago, rushing for 910 yards while averaging 7.0 yards with nine touchdowns — both better numbers than Spiller’s. Achane also was a threat in the passing game, catching 24 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown.

The offensive line has great depth, despite having to replace first-round draft pick Kenyon Green and tackle Jahmir Johnson, who made 11 starts after transferring from Tennessee. Sophomore center Bryce Foster and junior guard Layden Robinson are returning starters who both received preseason accolades. Sophomore Reuben Fatheree II and redshirt freshman Trey Zuhn III are projected to be the starting tackles with sophomores Aki Ogunbiyi or Jordan Spasojevic-Moko the other guard. Junior Blake Trainor, sophomore Josh Bankhead and redshirt freshman Matthew Wykoff also are vying for snaps.

Plenty holes to fill on A&M defense

The defense has to replace linemen Tyree Johnson, Demarvin Leal, Jayden Peevy and Micheal Clemons, who combined for 102 career starts. Leal was a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Clemons was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Jets. Also gone is sixth-year linebacker Aaron Hansford.

But possibly the biggest shoes to fill were left by defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who was hired as Duke’s head coach. Elko, who had been with Fisher for four seasons, was replaced by Ole Miss defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. Linebackers coach Tyler Santucci was promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

A&M’s strength on defense is the secondary where cornerback Jaylon Jones, safety Demani Richardson and nickelback Antonio Johnson all return along with senior Myles Jones, who played in only two games last season on the heels of missing two games in 2020 because of a leg injury. Johnson was a preseason All-American by the Associated Press.

A&M is exceptional in special teams with Smith back returning punts after averaging 11.3 yards on 23 attempts. Achane also averaged 33.4 yards on nine kickoffs with both scoring a touchdown on returns last season. Nik Constantinou averaged 46.6 yards on 51 punts with 22 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and 20 fair catches.

Meeting tough schedule with tough attitude

A&M has a challenging schedule with only three SEC home games at Kyle Field. The Aggies will be the home team against Arkansas in the Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 24 for the conference opener. That starts a stretch in which A&M won’t be home for five weeks. The Aggies will have road games at Mississippi State (Oct. 1) and South Carolina (Oct. 22) sandwiched around the much-awaited A&M-Alabama rematch on Oct. 8 and an open date on Oct. 15.

The coaching staff talked to the players in the offseason about the mental toughness needed to be successful on the road.

“Sometimes guys don’t pay attention to that,” Fisher said. “We presented our schedule to our players to understand we have a very, very difficult nonconference schedule and a conference schedule, which we always do.”

A&M has broken even in its last four trips to South Carolina, Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn in even-numbered years. The Aggies went 4-0 against South Carolina and 0-4 against Alabama over that stretch, splitting with the other two.

“The amount of time going on the road in this league is as tough as anywhere because of the environments and the hostilities,” Fisher said. “This year as much as anything we did emphasize our schedule, not from a win-loss standpoint but the challenges you’re about to face.”