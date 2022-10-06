Several rookie Prognosticator Panel pickers want to clean up their mistakes

Many first-timers on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel had visions of winning a title before the season. Now they’re trying to avoid the basement.

Service Insurance Group’s Rodney Hurt was the leader after the first week, but he’s faded to the bottom row in a five-way tie for 13th.

“Using coach talk, I know I am better at picking than my record shows. I just need to execute better,” Rodney said.

Where have we heard that one?

Wendy Flynn of Wendy Flynn Real Estate is tied with The Eagle’s Travis L. Brown for last place, the third straight week she’s been in the cellar.

“I wonder if I can hire a tutor to help me with my picks?” Wendy said. “Do you know anybody?”

I can confirm that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is not helping Wendy with her picks. But if Jimbo should hire someone to call plays, maybe that person also could help Wendy pick more winners.

Aggieland Roofing’s Rayne Knight, the Roofer Girl who predicted she’d win the whole darn thing, got off to bad start and hasn’t recovered. She’s also tied for 13th place. We’ll see how lucky it is since she’s picking A&M to beat Alabama.

“Probably get my %^& handed to me again, but I have to yell for my Aggies,” Rayne said. “I’m going to the game, so maybe there will be a HUGE surprise!”

Would having all of A&M’s snaps reach the quarterback be a huge surprise?

It’s taken six weeks, but Dr. Troy Elms of Stewart/Elms Orthodontics sent in a message that looks like one of the prescriptions doctors scribble for you to take to the pharmacy.

“I don’t think it’s about who you play, I think it’s about who you pay.” — *Nick S.

*May or may not be Alabama coach Nick Saban.

It’s food for thought, but while Troy is scribbling down thoughts, he might want to prescribe some extra strong pain relief for Rayne. That could be a long trip home if the oddsmakers are right.

Retired A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair isn’t making the trek to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, because he’s with the Traveling Aggies and sent in his picks from Rome.

“Coaching basketball is easier than picking football games,” said Blair, who is on the top row and only three picks off the lead.

I still can’t figure out why Blair and the Traveling Aggies went to Rome, Mississippi. Wasn’t Starkville bad enough?

Not everybody had a bad week on the panel. SportsTalk’s Chip Howard went 15-5 to escape the bottom row and vault into title contention. Chip was so stunned by his own brilliance, he didn’t offer any comments this week. Maybe Fake Chip sent in the picks.

Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux also went 15-5 and is one pick off the lead, tied with former Aggie football player/real estate guru Terrence Murphy, TexAgs.com co-owner Billy Liucci and C&J Barbeque’s Chip Manning. As luck would have it, Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time Prog Panel champion and Mississippi State graduate, eased back into the lead. Thankfully, she hasn’t been ringing her cowbell in the office this week. Eagle editor Rob Clark, also a former champ, had the best week at 16-4.

Carl Walthall of Superior Air Repair had the worst week at 8-12, with Rodney, Jarrad McLeod of The Sleep Station and yours truly faring not much better at 9-11.

Mr. Tuggles is the expert in the Cessna family. He’s on the top row for a second straight week.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.