Several media members offer their predictions for Texas A&M football team's 2022 season

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. Ole Miss, 5. Auburn, 6. LSU, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. South Carolina, 4. Florida, 5. Kentucky, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies need a 10-win season to show progress but will come up a game short. After an early loss to Miami, the Aggies earn revenge against the Razorbacks but won’t be able to make it two years in a row against Alabama. The difference will be a surprise loss to South Carolina on the road, ending the Aggies’ decade of dominance against their yearly East Division rivals and sending the Bonham Trophy to the Palmetto State for the first time.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Haynes King. Three years in a complicated Jimbo Fisher offense is enough of an edge to break a close tie between two skilled quarterbacks.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Arkansas — it’s going to be another nail-biter against a vastly improved Arkansas program under head coach Sam Pittman. Winning this game — which means something to both sets of players and fans (whether they admit it or not) — is the difference between a disappointing season and a disaster for A&M.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies might not enjoy the consequences of poking the bear.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? South Carolina

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. Ole Miss, 5. LSU, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. Kentucky, 4. Florida, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: I want to say 12-0 but am going to go with 9-3.

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: Two big question marks: defense and quarterback. How will the D adjust to D.J. Durkin, and can Haynes King stay healthy? Beating Arkansas in a very physical game will tell me a lot in the first third of the season. I could see the Aggies winning in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, but this year Alabama’s experience and talent will be higher than the Aggies’. That won’t be the case in 2023. Finally can they avoid a letdown against South Carolina on the road and home games against Ole Miss and LSU?

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Haynes King. He will start the opener against Sam Houston (not State anymore), and his knowledge of the offense keeps him there as long as he doesn’t get dinged up. I like the experience that Max Johnson brings to the team and getting an opportunity to play with his brother. In talking to Conner Weigman’s high school coach David Raffield, Conner is the real deal but I think is going to need some time to get up to SEC speed.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Arkansas. I think beating an improved Razorback team in a physical game will give the Aggies a lot of confidence heading into three straight road trips to Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? The loser was all employers who lost productivity for the days that this was discussed! I think some Aggie fans who think that Jimbo is all about the money saw that he isn’t. He’s all about Texas A&M and defending his players from being called dishonest and insinuating they are not following the rules. I think Nick also scored points with the Roll Tiders by pointing out they need to pony up because money talks. It did in the past when it was all under the table and especially now when it’s legal.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? I like South Carolina in the SEC East and Mississippi State in the West. I don’t know what it is about Mike Leach that draws me to him. Maybe the fact that he’s so quirky — it has nothing to do with their personnel. I also like Shane Beamer’s approach to getting the Gamecocks turned around.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Florida, 3. Kentucky, 4. Tennessee, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 10-2

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies are more talented than every team on their schedule except Alabama. You probably take Alabama over A&M in Tuscaloosa. Another loss is likely in the SEC West grind. But better quarterback play, more experience in the line and a strong secondary should ensure A&M is a legitimate contender.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? I’m guessing Haynes King starts. We’ve heard for five years that Jimbo Fisher’s offense is complicated and difficult to master. Therefore, it seems to make sense that the guy who’s been in the system for three years would have an edge over Max Johnson, who’s been in the system about six months. Also, King’s speed provides more versatility. That said, it’s going to be a great competition. It also would come as no surprise if Johnson wins the job.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? I’ll take the Arkansas game. The Razorbacks are no longer pushovers, obviously. That’s a quality opponent. Beat Arkansas and the Aggies will likely be unbeaten against Alabama, even though the trip to Mississippi State won’t be easy either.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? Who apologized and admitted he had no evidence of wrongdoing?

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? I think LSU is a seven-win team. However, the coaching will be sufficiently improved with Brian Kelly. LSU always has talent. If the Tigers can plug holes in the offensive line, they could be better than most think.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. Mississippi State, 5. Ole Miss, 6. LSU, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. South Carolina, 3. Tennessee, 4. Kentucky, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: A tough schedule will take its toll, especially that four-game stretch away from Kyle Field. Everyone circles the Alabama game, but the Aggies have eight other worthy opponents — going 6-2 against them won’t be easy.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Max Johnson has proven he can win in the SEC with a program in turmoil. He’s going to be hard to keep on the bench, and if Haynes King is able to do that, all the better for A&M.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? South Carolina. Arkansas managed to end its losing ways against the Aggies last year; A&M can’t keep beating South Carolina forever.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? Not really. A&M, Alabama and the SEC got a lot of national attention during a typically dead period for college football. Somehow, Fisher came out the bad guy in a lot of people’s eyes, probably because of the personal attacks along with Saban saying what many thought, though hasn’t Alabama been buying players for years?

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? South Carolina. Shane Beamer has a chance to duplicate what Steve Spurrier did from 2011-3 when he won 33 games with the Gamecocks.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 10-2

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies will have an excellent year but will fall short of winning the West and making the trip to Atlanta.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Max Johnson threw for 27 touchdowns with just six interceptions a season ago at LSU. That experience and production should put him at the head of the line for the Aggies’ starting job.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? The Sept. 24 game against Arkansas will set the tone for the rest of the season.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? Both sides won. Saban let Alabama boosters know they need to step up their NIL game. Fisher let Texas A&M fans know that he can stand up to his former boss.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? Arkansas has a tough nonconference schedule, but its SEC slate sets up pretty well. The Razorbacks get Texas A&M at a neutral site and Alabama and LSU at home. And they should be favored in road games at Mississippi State, Auburn and Missouri.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Ole Miss, 4. Mississippi State, 5. Arkansas, 6. LSU, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. South Carolina, 4. Florida, 5. Tennessee, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: A&M enters its fifth year under Jimbo Fisher with experienced veterans but also a trio of true freshman who can make an impact for the offense. After losing four games last year and not participating in a bowl game, the Aggies are hungry to prove they belong at the top of the SEC this season.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Haynes King gets the start because he’s been with the Aggies longer and knows the offense. However, if things aren’t clicking, Jimbo won’t be afraid to make the switch to LSU transfer Max Johnson.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Arkansas because it starts off a four-game series away from Kyle Field. If A&M comes up short at a neutral site in a game it lost last year, it only makes it harder to win three straight road games which includes Alabama.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? No winner or loser, just two competitive coaches who clearly don’t like each other. However, if I had to pick the winner, it would be Jimbo because he stood up for himself and his players and didn’t just let Saban get the only say.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? South Carolina could be a sleeper with Spencer Rattler at quarterback and a second year under Shane Beamer. The Gamecocks are poised to make noise in the SEC East.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. Florida, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 10-2

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The schedule is built for a fast start, and getting Miami at home shapes up nicely. The Aggies could be 5-0 going into the Alabama game with quality SEC wins against Arkansas and at Mississippi State, which would give them some momentum. Not having to play Georgia or Kentucky from the East should be a plus. If there’s ever a good season to play Auburn on the road, this might be it, and getting LSU at home to end the regular season should help. The losses I’d project are at Alabama and then an upset somewhere along the way, possibly Arkansas, at Mississippi State, Ole Miss or LSU.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? I’m going with Haynes King. He’s coming off an injury, but he’s been at A&M and knows the system well and won the starting job last season when he was healthy.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? The SEC opener against Arkansas in Arlington. The Aggies’ next three games are in SEC play on the road, and it would be tough to challenge for the West title if they start 0-1 then have divisional road games at Mississippi State (which has a ton of starters back) and at Alabama.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? Saban came out the winner. As if losing at A&M last season wasn’t enough motivation for Alabama, now the Crimson Tide will be extra riled up when the Aggies play at Tuscaloosa because of what Fisher said about their coach.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? LSU still has a lot of talent, and in Brian Kelly the Tigers have their best coach since Saban. Plus, the schedule is favorable in that LSU doesn’t have to play Georgia or Kentucky from the East. Not that playing Tennessee and at Florida are easy games, but not having to play the projected top two teams in the East should make a difference.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. (tie) Texas A&M and Ole Miss, 4. (tie) Mississippi State and Arkansas, 6. Auburn, 7. LSU

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. (tie) Tennessee and Florida, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: This team should improve as the season progresses. Good talent but young. Need to see a receiver step forward to complement Ainias Smith. Need to see improved quarterback play.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Still think it’s Haynes King because of his mobility, but if it’s Max Johnson, it won’t shock me.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? I’m going to take the two prior to Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State. Those two games may tell me more about this team than the Alabama game.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? The winner was the fans, and the loser was both coaches.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? I’m taking my guy, Mike Leach, in his third year at Mississippi State. Will Rogers got better as the season progressed, and he’ll get better play out of the receivers. They will be a handful for everyone.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 10-2

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies get better as the season goes on and make a New Year’s Six bowl after winning 10 regular season games for the first time since Johnny Manziel’s Heisman season. Those are two steps forward for the Aggies and show some consistency despite an 8-4 season in 2021. A&M might compete for a College Football Playoff spot this year but might also lose a game it shouldn’t. Bottom line is anything less than 10 total wins is a disappointment given the team’s talent.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Haynes King. Conner Weigman might be the future, and Max Johnson might be the safest bet, but King won the starting job last year and will again this season because he gives the Aggies the best chance to win the most games right now. His athleticism is his X-factor, and A&M needs a quarterback who can make something out of nothing. Durability remains a question mark with King, but fortunately for A&M, it might have the best QB depth situation in the league right now.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Has to be Arkansas. That’s a game in which A&M didn’t show up last year and got beat pretty well. That dejected mood carried over to an uninspired loss to Mississippi State. A&M’s schedule sets up the same way this season, except the Aggies have to go to Starkville, Mississippi, this year, and Arkansas believes it can beat A&M now. If the Aggies can’t win two games they should, they’ll be out of the SEC West race before they even board the plane to Tuscaloosa to play an Alabama team eager to serve revenge, and 2022 will be shaping up to be another 2021.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. LSU, 4. Arkansas, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. Florida, 5. South Carolina, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: After a couple of warmup victories, the Aggies’ season, if it gets bumpy, will hit some turbulence in that middle eight-game stretch. Texas A&M wins most of those but not all of them and could be vulnerable to a season-ending upset from LSU as well against a team it has beaten a couple of times in recent years but hasn’t dominated.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? I want to give Max Johnson the nod because he won the job at LSU amid contentious circumstances, but I have to go with Haynes King because of his baked in knowledge of the offense.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Arkansas on Sept. 24. If the Aggies are really going to have a chance to push the Crimson Tide off its perch, these are the kinds of games they must win. As everyone saw last year, it does you little good to beat Alabama if you lose in division to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? I think they both lost face, but I would say Fisher lost less. Having covered Nick Saban since he arrived at LSU in 2000, I’ve never seen him looking so shaky as he did at the SEC Spring Meeting when asked about his accusations against A&M and his relationship with Fisher. Add in the fact that for the first time last season he lost to two assistants — albeit one of them in the national championship game — and could we finally be starting to see some cracks in the Saban armor? That said, Alabama is still going to be preseason No. 1. Every other program would take that kind of shaky in a heartbeat.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? I think it’s a very top-heavy league this year with Alabama, Georgia and, for argument’s sake, A&M. I don’t see anyone but those three playing for the SEC title. That said, if Ole Miss can get by Kentucky and Auburn, it could be 7-0 going into the LSU game, the start of a season-defining five-game closing stretch that includes Alabama, A&M and Mississippi State. The Rebels aren’t better than Alabama, Georgia or A&M, but if Jaxson Dart pans out at quarterback as it hopes, Ole Miss could be a very tough out.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. Ole Miss, 5. LSU, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. South Carolina, 4. Tennessee, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 10-2

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: A&M takes a noticeable step forward from last year but still is not on par with Alabama. The Aggies’ offense is more electric this year with more consistent quarterback/wide receiver play. After two SEC losses, A&M earns a New Year’s Six bowl but not a playoff bid.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Max Johnson. I think Haynes King and Johnson both see snaps in the first couple of games, and Johnson proves to be more consistent and ready for SEC play.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Arkansas. The Razorbacks are on the right trajectory and have more confidence after finally beating A&M in Arlington. Sam Pittman’s squad is ready to compete in the SEC, and the Aggies’ SEC opener will set the tone for four straight games away from Kyle Field.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? The winner/loser will be determined on the field. Saban took the high road at SEC Media Days by conveying that he has no problem with Jimbo and that he’s looked inward and self-reflected over the incident.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? As far as winning the conference, I don’t think anyone not named Alabama/Georgia has much of a chance. South Carolina may end up being the biggest surprise and make the biggest leap forward this season during Year 2 under Shane Beamer with a motivated Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Auburn, 7. Mississippi State

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Florida, 4. South Carolina, 5. Tennessee, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 10-2

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: Texas A&M is in a position to beat everyone on its schedule this season, depending on quarterback play. The Aggies have the defense and offensive skill position players to contend. Limiting turnovers will determine overall success.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? Haynes King. He has the most experience in Jimbo Fisher’s offense, though Max Johnson has the most playing experience in the SEC. Conner Weigman might be the most talented of the three quarterbacks but just lacks time and reps.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Miami. It represents an early season test for the Aggies. If Texas A&M can beat Miami, it should gain momentum and confidence. Texas A&M always seems to play better as the season goes on, but starting strong will be critical in a high expectation season.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? Neither coach won. Nothing was gained or lost by either coach/ program. The outcome of the game on Oct. 8 will settle the debate ... for this season anyway. CBS was the big winner in the spat as the ratings should be through the roof for that game.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? Arkansas. The Razorbacks made some key additions in the transfer portal, and it seems they found the right coach in Sam Pittman.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Ole Miss, 6. Mississippi State, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Tennessee, 3. Kentucky, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 10-2.

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies will start a little slow on offense figuring out a balance between feeding Devon Achane while also trying to establish a more downfield passing game. The key is the offensive line early, especially against Miami, to give either Haynes King or Max Johnson time to make the correct reads. A tough stretch away from home from Sept. 24 to Oct. 22 is going to be a key indicator of how the season plays out. I think A&M’s two losses come in that month. As for the defense, the secondary is going to be one of the best in the SEC if not the country if everyone stays healthy. Linebacker depth is a concern, but Edgerrin Cooper and Andre White Jr. hold the keys. By the middle of the season, I believe the young but talented defensive line really comes on.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener? I’m not sure how Jimbo Fisher feels about playing two quarterbacks in the season opener against Sam Houston State, but if the race is truly as tight as he is leading on, then why not give Haynes King and Max Johnson both plenty of playing time? Come the Arkansas contest, this is going to be King’s show to run. His versatility in the run game is a game-changer Fisher can’t afford to have on the bench. Throw too many interceptions though, and I don’t believe the leash on King is extra long with Johnson waiting to take over.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama? Mississippi State. If A&M heads to Starkville at 4-0, Fisher and company have to take care of business. If not, the Aggies are staring back-to-back losses in the face with a trip to Alabama the next week. Sure, we saw last year the Aggies are capable of taking down the Crimson Tide, however winning in Tuscaloosa is going to be a tough task.

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? No. I’m glad they both gave us something to talk about in the offseason, but now let’s play ball.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? South Carolina. I really like what Shane Beamer is building in Columbia, South Carolina. A&M has won eight straight over the Gamecocks, including taking the last three in blowout fashion. However, I think South Carolina will be ready to play on Oct. 22. If Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler can get his confidence back, then the Gamecocks could have something cooking.

Picking the SEC West: 1. Alabama, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Arkansas, 4. LSU, 5. Mississippi State, 6. Ole Miss, 7. Auburn

Picking the SEC East: 1. Georgia, 2. Kentucky, 3. Tennessee, 4. South Carolina, 5. Florida, 6. Missouri, 7. Vanderbilt

Texas A&M’s regular-season record will be: 9-3

Summarize Texas A&M’s season: The Aggies will finally win an SEC West title — when Alabama comes to Kyle Field in 2023. A&M has the playmakers to compete for a division crown this season, but that roadie to Tuscaloosa is a real bear, so to speak. A&M will be good enough and show enough signs for a promising future that fans will overlook zero titles through Jimbo Fisher’s first five years. Frankly, everything is setting up for a legitimate run in 2023 with 2022 a fancy tune-up.

Who starts at QB for the SEC opener and why? Haynes King. His legs make the difference in the QB battle, just like his broken leg meant the difference between 8-4 and 10-2 last season.

What is A&M’s most pivotal game other than Alabama and why? The week before at Mississippi State. Mike Leach beating Fisher at Kyle Field last year was a bad look for the A&M coach (and gave Old and Semi-Old Ags unpleasant flashbacks).

Was there a winner or loser in the Jimbo Fisher/Nick Saban spat? Fisher should strike an NIL deal with Crocs after that tremendous flip flop from Saban perhaps needing a slapping as a child to “I have great respect for him.” That first part, along with labeling college football’s most successful coach a narcissist who believes he’s God, will be difficult for Fisher to walk back for the rest of his tenure. I’d guess if Fisher had it to do over again he wouldn’t call for a press conference when he was still so emotional following Saban’s off-based remark about A&M buying its entire 2022 recruiting class, but that’s just a guess.

Who is a sleeper in the SEC this year? Vanderbilt based on its coach putting everyone to sleep at SEC Media Days. No need for a snooze button with that guy. With all proper respect, of course.