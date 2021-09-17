Seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team looks to get its act together against New Mexico

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher often talks about opponents being faceless and nameless, so it doesn’t matter whether his Aggies are playing Kent State or defending national champion Alabama. The focus is the same each week. The idea is proper preparation and attention to detail create good habits that shouldn’t rely on the opponent.

Fisher’s players repeat his coach speak often saying they’re more worried about themselves than the other team, and it’s certainly true this week as the seventh-ranked Aggies (2-0) play the New Mexico Lobos at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.

A&M needs to fix several things before opening Southeastern Conference play next week against 20th-ranked Arkansas. A&M managed only a 10-7 halftime lead in the opener against Kent State before pulling away for a 41-10 victory, and last week’s 10-7 victory over Colorado was a dogfight to the end. A&M needed to score in the final three minutes to beat the 17-point underdog Buffaloes, who led for almost 45 minutes. The Aggies are going to have to play better in a hurry to have the season they envisioned with 15 starters returning from a 9-1 team.