Seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team looks to get its act together against New Mexico

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher often talks about opponents being faceless and nameless, so it doesn’t matter whether his Aggies are playing Kent State or defending national champion Alabama. The focus is the same each week. The idea is proper preparation and attention to detail create good habits that shouldn’t rely on the opponent.
Fisher’s players repeat his coach speak often saying they’re more worried about themselves than the other team, and it’s certainly true this week as the seventh-ranked Aggies (2-0) play the New Mexico Lobos at 11 a.m. Saturday at Kyle Field.
A&M needs to fix several things before opening Southeastern Conference play next week against 20th-ranked Arkansas. A&M managed only a 10-7 halftime lead in the opener against Kent State before pulling away for a 41-10 victory, and last week’s 10-7 victory over Colorado was a dogfight to the end. A&M needed to score in the final three minutes to beat the 17-point underdog Buffaloes, who led for almost 45 minutes. The Aggies are going to have to play better in a hurry to have the season they envisioned with 15 starters returning from a 9-1 team.
“Hopefully, we can go bring our A game and learn to start fast and finish stronger and play a complete football game no matter what the scoreboard says,” Fisher said. “Just go play well and execute and do the things we have to do to be successful and not have self-inflicted wounds and play the kind of physical brand of football and execute at a high level with our skill guys that we need to play at ... that’s what I’m looking for, taking care of the ball and playing great in all three phases for a complete football game.”
That’s challenging this week, especially on offense because sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada will be making his first start. He replaces redshirt freshman Haynes King, who broke his right tibia last week. Calzada takes over a sputtering offense that generated only 288 yards last week. A&M had just one turnover in 12 possessions but was riddled with execution mistakes.
“We took turns, whether it was a tackle, guard, quarterback, receiver, back,” Fisher said.
And the mistakes often put A&M behind the chains.
“You’ve got to have the big play sometimes to overcome that,” Fisher said. “We weren’t having either one of those. We have to get that fixed.”
A&M had only two plays of 20 or more yards against Colorado. The running game, expected to be the unit’s strength led by preseason All-America running back Isaiah Spiller, averaged only 3.3 yards on 29 carries. The offensive line and its four new starters was controlled by Colorado’s front seven.
“Hopefully, that was a wake-up call,” Fisher said. “I’ve been trying to warn them. It’s going to keep getting tougher and tougher as it goes, and that’s all part of growing, part of growing up. Now that you know you know, hopefully you go play well.”
A&M’s offensive line is anchored by All-American Kenyon Green, who is at right tackle after playing right guard last season. Redshirt freshman Aki Ogunbiyi is the left guard and true freshman Bryce Foster the center. They are joined by sophomore right guard Layden Robinson and graduate left tackle Jahmir Johnson from Tennessee.
“We’ve got to be more technical,” Fisher said. “We’ve got to stay more physical, got to get back to running the football and not have [the mistakes],” Fisher said. “We’ve got to throw it better, got to protect it a little better sometimes and just play better football.”
A&M’s defense, with nine returning starters, remains the team’s strength. The unit played well last week and allowed only 60 yards on Colorado’s last eight possessions, but it had a slow start for the second straight game. A&M also has allowed 198.5 yards rushing per game to rank 110th in the country a season after ranking second.
Fisher says he is confident the defense will cut down on busted assignments and start games with the same intensity it finished the first two.
On paper, New Mexico promises to be a good opponent for A&M to fix problems against. The four-touchdown underdog Lobos have won four straight for the first time since 2004 but has lost 17 straight to Power Five conference teams. The Lobos (2-0) have won their first two games for the first time in 16 years, but the victories were over Houston Baptist, which is picked to finish last in the Southland Conference, and independent New Mexico State, which Athlon ranked as the worst of 130 FBS teams heading into the season.
It also will be the first game against a Power Five conference team for second-year New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales, who is eager for the opportunity.
“We’ve got to play physical, mean, nasty football,” he said. “I mean, that’s who we got to be. We’ve got to be the toughest team. If we’re the toughest team, we’ll have a chance. It’s that simple.”
New Mexico is 6-56 against ranked teams all-time and has lost 22 straight with the last victory 47-35 at Utah in 2003.
“I’m the ultimate competitor,” Gonzales said. “I believe we can go over there and win. I mean, we’re going to give it our best, but if you don’t believe in that, why go?”