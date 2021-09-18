Seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team downs New Mexico 34-0

Texas A&M’s up-and-coming talent took center stage in a 34-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday at Kyle Field.

Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada bounced back from last week’s 10-7 victory over Colorado to compete 19-of-33 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception.

Freshmen Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III pulled in their first career touchdowns Saturday. Demas led all receivers with 100 yards on two catches.

It took just three plays for the Aggies to score. With a more confident stature in the pocket, Calzada began the game 2 for 2, which ended in a short throw to Devan Achane, slipping out of the backfield, and a 26-yard unscathed scamper to the end zone.

Calzada’s third throw put six more on the board. Fan-favorite wide out Demas, filling the void left by an injured Caleb Chapman, found himself cruising in wide-open spaces behind the New Mexico defense on the first play of the second drive.

After connecting on his first three passes, Calzada had 112 yards and the Aggies held a 14-0 lead on two passing touchdowns.