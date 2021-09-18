Seventh-ranked Texas A&M football team downs New Mexico 34-0

Texas A&M’s up-and-coming talent took center stage in a 34-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday at Kyle Field.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada bounced back from last week’s 10-7 victory over Colorado to compete 19-of-33 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw an interception.
Freshmen Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad III pulled in their first career touchdowns Saturday. Demas led all receivers with 100 yards on two catches.
It took just three plays for the Aggies to score. With a more confident stature in the pocket, Calzada began the game 2 for 2, which ended in a short throw to Devan Achane, slipping out of the backfield, and a 26-yard unscathed scamper to the end zone.
Calzada’s third throw put six more on the board. Fan-favorite wide out Demas, filling the void left by an injured Caleb Chapman, found himself cruising in wide-open spaces behind the New Mexico defense on the first play of the second drive.
After connecting on his first three passes, Calzada had 112 yards and the Aggies held a 14-0 lead on two passing touchdowns.
Despite struggles with run blocking through the first half, running back Isaiah Spiller made his mark on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard rush, which required sliding out of a tackle around the 2. A&M’s running backs averaged 2.4 yards per rush through the first two quarters.
Halftime was bookended by field goals with Seth Small hitting 35 and 44 yarders.
Calzada connected in the third with Muhammad III late in the third on a perfect back-shoulder throw the receiver pulled down with only his right hand.
Despite struggles on the offensive front, Spiller finished the game with 117 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Overall, the Aggies averaged 4.5 yards per rush.
A&M’s defense held the Lobos to 122 total yards in the game, including 33 in the air. A&M linebacker Antonio Doyle Jr. and safety Demani Richardson paced the Aggies in tackles with five. Defensive ends Michael Clemons and DeMarvin Leal both recorded sacks in the game.