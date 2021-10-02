Settling for field goals not enough for Texas A&M in loss to Mississippi State

Down 24-19 in the fourth quarter, Calzada overthrew receiver Ainias Smith open on a corner route in the end zone on third-and-14 from the Bulldog 22. A completion would have put the Aggies ahead and no doubt lit up all of Kyle Field, but the incompletion left fans gasping and Smith grabbing his helmet in frustration as he ran up the visiting team tunnel after reaching for the overthrow.

“We’ve got to score in the red zone,” Fisher said. “That’s unfortunate. We had a chance there on that third-and-long. We could’ve hit one right there in the red zone right there at the end, but that’s the way it goes right now. We’re an inch or two short.”

A&M got the ball back with 2:36 to play at its own 10 and needing only a field goal to take the lead, but Mississippi State’s Nathan Pickering sacked Calzada in the end zone on third-and-11 to end the Aggies’ chances of running out Small one more time.

“To be 0-2 [in SEC play], I feel like that we’ve got to come together as a group and as a team and not point a finger at each other,” Achane said.