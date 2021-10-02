Settling for field goals not enough for Texas A&M in loss to Mississippi State

Texas A&M senior kicker Seth Small was a sharp 3-of-3 kicking field goals against Mississippi State on Saturday night at Kyle Field, but having to settle for Small’s 3-pointers couldn’t help the 15th-ranked Aggies rally past the Bulldogs in a 26-22 loss.
Chances arose for the Aggies (3-2, 0-2) to reach the end zone often enough to win the Southeastern Conference matchup, but instead they were left kicking field goals on a trio of drives inside the red zone.
“On offense, we’ve got to maximize drives and score touchdowns,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “Every inch matters when you’re playing a good team.”
A&M pushed inside the Bulldog 15-yard line twice in the second quarter, but sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada was sacked trying to move the chains on a pair of third-down pass attempts.
The two field goals allowed the Aggies to take a 13-10 lead with 2:47 left in the second quarter, but Mississippi State scored on Will Rogers’ 15-yard touchdown pass to Makai Polk with 1:16 left in the frame and led 17-13 at halftime.
“A lot of that stuff came from mixed protections or a bad snap, just the little things that we need to work on,”A&M sophomore running back Devon Achane said of A&M’s inability to find the end zone on pivotal plays. “It was just simple mistakes.”
Down 24-19 in the fourth quarter, Calzada overthrew receiver Ainias Smith open on a corner route in the end zone on third-and-14 from the Bulldog 22. A completion would have put the Aggies ahead and no doubt lit up all of Kyle Field, but the incompletion left fans gasping and Smith grabbing his helmet in frustration as he ran up the visiting team tunnel after reaching for the overthrow.
“We’ve got to score in the red zone,” Fisher said. “That’s unfortunate. We had a chance there on that third-and-long. We could’ve hit one right there in the red zone right there at the end, but that’s the way it goes right now. We’re an inch or two short.”
A&M got the ball back with 2:36 to play at its own 10 and needing only a field goal to take the lead, but Mississippi State’s Nathan Pickering sacked Calzada in the end zone on third-and-11 to end the Aggies’ chances of running out Small one more time.
“To be 0-2 [in SEC play], I feel like that we’ve got to come together as a group and as a team and not point a finger at each other,” Achane said.