Settling for field goals could prove costly in Texas A&M-Ole Miss matchup

In their last eight red zone trips, the Aggies have settled for field goals six times. That comes on the heels of scoring seven touchdowns in seven red zone trips against Alabama and Missouri.

The Aggies have scored touchdowns on 15 of their red zone trips for 48.4% this season. Vanderbilt (11 of 23 for 47.8%) is the only other SEC team with TDs on less than half of its chances.

Ole Miss has the most trips inside the red zone with 49, scoring on 38 to rank 103rd in the country and next to last in the SEC at 77.6%. The Rebels have scored 31 touchdowns in the red zone, which is the second most in the league to Alabama’s 33. But the Crimson Tide have scored on 41 of 44 trips overall in the red zone and rank eighth in the country at 93.2%.

A&M has hit 12 field goals in the red zone, one less than Georgia which leads the SEC in that category. No other SEC team has more than eight.

A&M can take a conservative approach in the red zone because the Aggies allow only 14.7 points per game to rank second in the country. A&M’s red zone defense ranks 11th nationally, allowing only 17 scores in 24 trips (70.8%). That’s second in the SEC to only Georgia (9 of 16, 56.2%), which leads the country. A&M has allowed only 10 red zone touchdowns, topped by only Georgia (four) and Mississippi State (nine).