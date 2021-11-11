Settling for field goals could prove costly in Texas A&M-Ole Miss matchup

Texas A&M place-kicker Seth Small hit four field goals in Saturday’s 20-3 victory over Auburn to share Southeastern Conference special teams player of the week honors with South Carolina’s Parker White. That was a good thing. The bad thing was A&M didn’t score a touchdown after twice reaching the Auburn 4-yard line and once getting to the Tigers’ 18.
“Really, I just say we have to execute,” junior wide receiver Ainias Smith said. “It all comes down to a mental thing. It’s really about you want to. If you want to win, if you want to succeed as bad as you say you do, then you got to go out there and perform and execute. There’s not really nothing too much to say about it.”
Production inside the 20 could decide Saturday’s game between 11th-ranked A&M (7-2, 4-2) and 12th-ranked Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2) with both team’s red zone production ranking in the bottom half of the Southeastern Conference.
A&M ranks 49th in the country in red zone offense, scoring on 27 of 31 chances (87.1%). That puts the Aggies ninth in the SEC. A&M has scored on 19 straight trips inside the red zone spanning five games, which includes a four-game winning streak.
“We’ve been killing it in the red zone the last two, three weeks,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We just made a couple bad decisions [against Auburn] and got a couple penalties and didn’t do it. It’s just execution. The mentality is there ... just gotta execute.”
In their last eight red zone trips, the Aggies have settled for field goals six times. That comes on the heels of scoring seven touchdowns in seven red zone trips against Alabama and Missouri.
The Aggies have scored touchdowns on 15 of their red zone trips for 48.4% this season. Vanderbilt (11 of 23 for 47.8%) is the only other SEC team with TDs on less than half of its chances.
Ole Miss has the most trips inside the red zone with 49, scoring on 38 to rank 103rd in the country and next to last in the SEC at 77.6%. The Rebels have scored 31 touchdowns in the red zone, which is the second most in the league to Alabama’s 33. But the Crimson Tide have scored on 41 of 44 trips overall in the red zone and rank eighth in the country at 93.2%.
A&M has hit 12 field goals in the red zone, one less than Georgia which leads the SEC in that category. No other SEC team has more than eight.
A&M can take a conservative approach in the red zone because the Aggies allow only 14.7 points per game to rank second in the country. A&M’s red zone defense ranks 11th nationally, allowing only 17 scores in 24 trips (70.8%). That’s second in the SEC to only Georgia (9 of 16, 56.2%), which leads the country. A&M has allowed only 10 red zone touchdowns, topped by only Georgia (four) and Mississippi State (nine).
A&M’s winning streak is a byproduct of A&M revamping its offensive line by returning junior All-American Kenyon Green to left guard to solidify a unit that has two true freshmen and a sophomore.
“They’ve been able to run the ball almost the whole year with two great running backs and a really good offensive line,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. “We’re going to have our hands full. We’ve had issues with the run throughout the year.”
Ole Miss’ best red zone playmaker is dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral, who has run for 528 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he’s been hampered by an ankle injury that’s not allowed him to practice the last two weeks.
“When our quarterback can’t move well and [the opposition] knows he’s not going to pull the ball, that helps them a little bit,” Kiffin said.