Seth rumbles into lead on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel with John lurking

Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney was tough as nails on the football field, and he’s proving to be just as gritty picking football winners.
The former All-Big 12 Conference offensive lineman is atop The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel after going 29-11 the last two weeks and leapfrogging 10 pickers. Seth has a two-pick lead on the pack, and it would be three if the Detroit Lions had upset the Cincinnati Bengals. Seth picked with his heart taking Detroit, backing former Aggie teammate and Lions’ first-year head coach Dan Campbell. Seth could afford to lose the pick, because he changed a high school pick after getting inside information. That offset the Lions’ loss, though Seth expects lunch or two laps around Kyle Field from Campbell next time he’s in town.
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp stumbled on some inside information last week to go a panel-best 15-5. John was on the bottom row two weeks ago but is now tied for fourth place with Lina Brown Lawson of Twinz Co. Marketing, Eagle managing editor Rob Clark and The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson.
BCS Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer has slipped into second place with KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley in third, only three picks back. Our guest pickers and sponsor hold the top six places in the panel, which has to be a first this late in the season. Rob is the best of the so-called “experts” that include the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux and yours truly in the bottom three spots.
The newcomers are great at predicting football games, but they get an F for trash talking. They surely can’t be afraid of offending anyone. They didn’t get to be among the who’s who of Bryan-College Station without stepping on a few toes. Then again, who in their right mind would say, “I’m gonna kick Seth’s posterior?” Surely not Glen nor Shel, but maybe John after getting a pep talk from Jimbo Fisher.
There’s no doubt Mr. Tuggles needs help. His four-week stay on the top row is over. He went a panel-worst 7-13 last week and slipped to 10th place. If he doesn’t start picking better, he could become Ed Orgeron’s dog.
Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time Prog Panel champion who was on the bottom row four weeks ago, has climbed to the top row. Better yet, she has a four-game lead on SportsTalk host Chip Howard, our legendary nine-time champ.
In the battle of the mayors, College Station’s Karl Mooney tops the second row, two picks ahead of Bryan’s Andrew Nelson. Meanwhile, retired judge Travis Bryan III has climbed out of the bottom row, catching district attorney Jarvis Parsons.
“At the jump, Jarvis predicted he would beat me,” Travis said. “He still has a chance.”
HALLOWEEN EDITION
Next week will be our annual Halloween edition as we dress up our panelists. Who should John Sharp be? What about Shel Winkley? Dr. Sullivan? Chip? Mr. Tuggles? Don’t hold back, but remember we are a family newspaper. Please send your spooky suggestions to robert.cessna@theeagle.com.