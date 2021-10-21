Seth rumbles into lead on The Eagle's Prognosticator Panel with John lurking

The newcomers are great at predicting football games, but they get an F for trash talking. They surely can’t be afraid of offending anyone. They didn’t get to be among the who’s who of Bryan-College Station without stepping on a few toes. Then again, who in their right mind would say, “I’m gonna kick Seth’s posterior?” Surely not Glen nor Shel, but maybe John after getting a pep talk from Jimbo Fisher.

There’s no doubt Mr. Tuggles needs help. His four-week stay on the top row is over. He went a panel-worst 7-13 last week and slipped to 10th place. If he doesn’t start picking better, he could become Ed Orgeron’s dog.

Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time Prog Panel champion who was on the bottom row four weeks ago, has climbed to the top row. Better yet, she has a four-game lead on SportsTalk host Chip Howard, our legendary nine-time champ.

In the battle of the mayors, College Station’s Karl Mooney tops the second row, two picks ahead of Bryan’s Andrew Nelson. Meanwhile, retired judge Travis Bryan III has climbed out of the bottom row, catching district attorney Jarvis Parsons.

“At the jump, Jarvis predicted he would beat me,” Travis said. “He still has a chance.”

HALLOWEEN EDITION

Next week will be our annual Halloween edition as we dress up our panelists. Who should John Sharp be? What about Shel Winkley? Dr. Sullivan? Chip? Mr. Tuggles? Don’t hold back, but remember we are a family newspaper. Please send your spooky suggestions to robert.cessna@theeagle.com.