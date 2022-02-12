Seth McKinney turned into Prognosticator Panel's version of Joe Burrow

“I’m surprised Crystal waited so long to crater,” Chip said, showing his typical sensitivity. “It was a tough year for us folks who know what we’re doing as evidenced by Seth’s title.”

Seth topped a group of five guest panelists from Bryan-College Station’s who’s who on the top row.

BCS Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Glen Brewer and College Station mayor Karl Mooney finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Brazos County Health Authority’s Seth Sullivan, the panel’s other “Seth,” tied for eighth but didn’t get a spot on the top row via the alphabetical tiebreaker. Maybe we should change his name to A-Sullivan for today only.

It wasn’t all good for the newcomers. Guest pickers made up half of the bottom row, though Shel, Stylecraft Builders’ Randy French, district attorney Jarvis Parsons and WTAW Infomaniac Scott DeLucia at least landed on the good half.

The final four on Prog this season included the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and yours truly, who finished in the basement. Brent and I had title aspirations when the season started, much like the Aggie football team we covered, but by season’s end not only were we lousy at picking games, we didn’t have a bowl game to cover.