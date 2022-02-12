Seth McKinney turned into Prognosticator Panel's version of Joe Burrow

Let’s hope the Super Bowl is more exciting than The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel was down the stretch.
Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney made a mockery of the competition. He took the lead midway through the season and never wavered. He went just 9-11 over the final round of picks that featured high school state championships and college bowl games, but there was no need for him to dial 911. He still won by five picks over Eagle managing editor Rob Clark and Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, who was quite impressive in his Prog Panel debut. I figured he’d be competitive, but second place? That’s probably worth a raise and extension, wouldn’t you say?
Seth had a pedestrian start, but the former A&M and NFL lineman got better as the season progressed. He was two picks out of the lead after six weeks, tied with Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson and KBTX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley for fourth place. The trio trailed Rob, Twinz Co. Marketing’s Lina Brown Lawson and Mr. Tuggles. Seth ran away from all of them except Rob, who showed why he’s a former champ.
SportsTalk host Chip Howard, a nine-time champ, displayed his pedigree down the stretch by rising from the bottom row to finish in a tie for sixth place with retired judge Travis Bryan III. Chip’s late push got him past Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre, a two-time champ, who went a panel-worst 8-12 over the final picks.
“I’m surprised Crystal waited so long to crater,” Chip said, showing his typical sensitivity. “It was a tough year for us folks who know what we’re doing as evidenced by Seth’s title.”
Seth topped a group of five guest panelists from Bryan-College Station’s who’s who on the top row.
BCS Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Glen Brewer and College Station mayor Karl Mooney finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Brazos County Health Authority’s Seth Sullivan, the panel’s other “Seth,” tied for eighth but didn’t get a spot on the top row via the alphabetical tiebreaker. Maybe we should change his name to A-Sullivan for today only.
It wasn’t all good for the newcomers. Guest pickers made up half of the bottom row, though Shel, Stylecraft Builders’ Randy French, district attorney Jarvis Parsons and WTAW Infomaniac Scott DeLucia at least landed on the good half.
The final four on Prog this season included the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman and yours truly, who finished in the basement. Brent and I had title aspirations when the season started, much like the Aggie football team we covered, but by season’s end not only were we lousy at picking games, we didn’t have a bowl game to cover.
Mr. Tuggles, who held the lead later in the season than any dog in three decades, ended up only a pick ahead of me. Eagle sports editor Robert Premeaux tied for 20th. He got worn down by filing 13 weeks of picks by pickers who at times had difficulty picking all 20 games or correctly spelling teams’ names. Premo also had to edit my weekly column. Good luck with that.
But the bottom line is we all had fun, especially Seth.
SUPER BOWL PICKS
Here are our panelists’ picks for Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
• Rams 34, Bengals 24: “[Rams defensive end Von Miller] is going to bring back nightmares of the 7-OT loss for Joe Burrow!” — Seth McKinney, Stafford Barrett
• Bengals 74, Rams 72: “Joe Burrow finally gets his first seven-overtime victory.” — Rob Clark, The Eagle managing editor
• Bengals 31, Rams 24: “Because of quarterback Burrow.” — John Sharp, Texas A&M University System chancellor
• Bengals 34, Rams 27: “Joe Burrow brings his best Joe Namath impersonation to the Super Bowl. He may not have guaranteed a victory, but he will take one back to Cincinnati! I guarantee it!” — Glen Brewer, BCS Chamber of Commerce president/CEO
• Rams 34, Bengals 23: Karl didn’t offer an explanation for his pick. He’s checking with the city’s legal counsel to see if that’s allowed. — Karl Mooney, College Station mayor
• Rams 28, Bengals 27: “Von won as Joe goes low.” — Travis Bryan III, retired judge
• Packers 35, Chiefs 21: “I think the Bart Starr-to-Max McGee combination wins it for the Packers.” — Chip Howard, SportsTalk host
Doctors have assured me Chip is doing well, that he’s just old and forgets what century it is.
• Rams 35, Bengals 24: “If you’re not rooting for Matthew Stafford, you need to find the video from his rookie season in Detroit when he threw a game-winning touchdown as time expired with a separated shoulder.” — Darren Benson, The Eagle editor
• Rams 34, Bengals 27: “I really want Joe Burrow to win, but I very much dislike a person that cheers really hard for the Bengals, so I must cheer for the Rams.” — Crystal Dupre, Eagle publisher
Gee, I didn’t know Chip was such a big Bengals fan.
• Rams 24, Bengals 21: “Because wow, those Rams look good.” — Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Health Authority
• Rams 31, Bengals 20: “Rams’ defense is too good. Burrow magic ends today.” — Lina Brown Lawson, Twinz Co. Marketing
• Rams 27, Bengals 24: “Rams win in a tight game with a key defensive stop in the fourth quarter.” — Andrew Nelson, Bryan mayor
• Rams 24, Bengals 17: “Von Miller has a strip sack inside the red zone; Odell Beckham adds a TD; Bengals have at least two fumbles recovered by Rams; and Cooper Kupp has two TDs, 126 yards and is the MVP.” — Charles Dorsey, Tower Point H-E-B manager
Now that’s a pick.
Shel Winkley, KBTX chief meteorologist, was too busy tracking snowflakes Saturday to make a prediction. He felt as if he was in Cincinnati.
• Rams 35, Bengals 28: “’cause the Rams are better! And they have Von!” — Randy French, Stylecraft Builders
• Bengals 30, Rams 27: “Kicker wins it in overtime!” — Jarvis Parsons, district attorney
• Bengals 27, Rams 24: “You don’t have to burrow too deep to see that Cincinnati’s quarterback is no regular Joe. He will have another big game in the spotlight.” — Scott DeLucia, WTAW’s Infomaniacs
• Bengals 24, Rams 10: “The Bengals’ defense gives Cincinnati a reason to celebrate and the rest of America a reason to turn this one off early.” — Robert Premeaux, Eagle sports editor
• Rams 36, Bengals 18: “LA doubles up Cincy in Aggies (2 to 1) and points.” — Brent Zwerneman, Houston Chronicle sports writer
• Rams 31, Bengals 9: “The fiance of elder sister Kassie is a Rams’ fan, so we’re keeping the Super Bowl trophy in the family. Mom’s team won last year. Dad’s Steelers have the most titles, but I wasn’t born when they won those titles.” — Mr. Tuggles, dog
• Rams 32, Bengals 14: “Today’s real Super Bowl will be at Reed Arena with A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair and LSU’s Kim Mulkey matching wits for possibly the last time. Mulkey will be much more entertaining than the Super Bowl halftime show.” — Robert Cessna, Eagle executive sports editor
