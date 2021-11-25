Seth closes in on Prog title, seemingly in no danger of reliving Michael's 1998 collapse

It’s desperation time on The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel for those chasing Stafford Barrett’s Seth McKinney.
Seth took the lead six weeks ago, and he’s plowing through the field much the way he blocked at Texas A&M and in the NFL. He’s up by six picks with Eagle publisher Crystal Dupre in second place. Crystal is a two-time Prog Panel champion with just an 11.6% chance of winning title No. 3, according to our next-generation stat service. BCS Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Glen Brewer is seven picks back in third with a 5.3% chance of winning, and Eagle managing editor Rob Clark is fourth, eight picks back and down to a 1.9% chance.
Crystal, a Mississippi State graduate, has been ringing her cowbell and hoping for some luck. It must be working. In a weird crossing of alliances, SportsTalk host and nine-time champ Chip Howard is backing his long-time nemesis.
“Cryyyssstullll! Cryyyssstullll! Cryyyssstullll!” were Chip’s only comments this week. Either he's really rooting for Crystal, or he spilled coffee on his keyboard and got the keys stuck.
Glen and Rob are taking a break from the pressure of picking games this week as both went on a cruise and employed replacement pickers — Robertson County tax assessor-collector Michael “Duba” Brewer for Glen and Eagle digital coordinator Alex Miller for Rob. Our Prog next-gen stat gurus listed Duba as the sixth-best available picker in Bryan-College Station with the five ahead of him all former Eagle Prog champs. Alex was ranked 5,465th, which seemed a little high.
Maybe Duba or Alex will pull off a miracle and go 20-0. It might take that to catch Seth, because he doesn’t appear ready to fold.
Not like Gerard Construction’s Michael G. Patranella. We all remember 1998 for being the year A&M won its last conference title in football, but it also was the year of Prog’s greatest collapse. When we mentioned it last week, we opened old wounds for Michael, who had a five-game lead with only six bowl games left that year. He went 0-6 and Chip went 6-0.
Gentleman that he is, Mike tips his hat to Chip, calling him the “greatest Prog Panelist” of all time. But he also would like to set the record straight.
“I request that Mr. Howard’s 1998 victory have an asterisk placed beside it,” Michael said. “As a high-ranking officer of the Bryan Viking Booster Club, I was never going to pick against my beloved Bryan Vikings. As fate would have it, 1998 was a rebuilding year, and they went 1-9.”
I don’t know about putting an asterisk on Chip’s 1998 title, but you can put one on me. Tower Point H-E-B manager Charles Dorsey and I each went a panel-best 17-3 last week, only I remained in the cellar. Maybe Charles can send me and Michael a half gallon of ice cream for consolation. Rocky Road would be appropriate for me.
