Seth closes in on Prog title, seemingly in no danger of reliving Michael's 1998 collapse

Maybe Duba or Alex will pull off a miracle and go 20-0. It might take that to catch Seth, because he doesn’t appear ready to fold.

Not like Gerard Construction’s Michael G. Patranella. We all remember 1998 for being the year A&M won its last conference title in football, but it also was the year of Prog’s greatest collapse. When we mentioned it last week, we opened old wounds for Michael, who had a five-game lead with only six bowl games left that year. He went 0-6 and Chip went 6-0.

Gentleman that he is, Mike tips his hat to Chip, calling him the “greatest Prog Panelist” of all time. But he also would like to set the record straight.

“I request that Mr. Howard’s 1998 victory have an asterisk placed beside it,” Michael said. “As a high-ranking officer of the Bryan Viking Booster Club, I was never going to pick against my beloved Bryan Vikings. As fate would have it, 1998 was a rebuilding year, and they went 1-9.”

I don’t know about putting an asterisk on Chip’s 1998 title, but you can put one on me. Tower Point H-E-B manager Charles Dorsey and I each went a panel-best 17-3 last week, only I remained in the cellar. Maybe Charles can send me and Michael a half gallon of ice cream for consolation. Rocky Road would be appropriate for me.

• Robert Cessna’s email address is robert.cessna@theeagle.com.

