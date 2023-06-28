A celebration of life service for Texas A&M assistant football coach Terry Price has been set for July 8 at Central Church in College Station. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m.

Price died Friday at age 55. He was a defensive lineman for the Aggies from 1986-89 and had been an assistant coach at A&M since 2012. He also served as a volunteer coach during the 1992-93 season. In 2015, he began to specialize in coaching defensive ends.

Next Saturday’s service will include speakers who will share stories of Price.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Price to establish the Terry Price Memorial Scholarship Fund at 12thmanfoundation.com. A final campus drive-by route will be posted soon.