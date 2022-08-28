Senior Demani Richardson looks to finish Aggie career in style

If Texas A&M senior safety Demani Richardson takes care of his unfinished business in 2022, the Aggies will have a better chance of doing the same.

Richardson had a solid junior season with 65 tackles, 44 of them solos, 6.5 for loss including two sacks. Richardson also broke up three passes, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. The three-year starter had a good chance of getting drafted into the NFL but opted to return for his senior season.

“I felt like I needed to do more on the field, and I felt I could produce more. That was the main thing,” Richardson said. “I was looking at [game] film, and it was did I do everything I needed to do and that I could have? Did I leave some more plays on the field that I could have made? That was one of the main reasons I wanted to come back.”

Richardson’s return is a big boost to the Aggies.

A&M has only nine seniors on scholarship. Richardson leads that group with a team-high 31 career starts. His experience is immeasurable.

“The guy’s been there,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He knows he knows. Some guys say they don’t know, [and] they don’t know. Well, he knows he knows. I mean, it’s just the opposite.”

Richardson was a steady force for the underclassmen to lean on during spring and fall drills.

“You know the ups and downs of camp,” Fisher said. “Some days are more successful. Some days aren’t as successful. And setting the temperament for how the guys react? I think that’s huge. I mean, it’s experience. It’s like in anything — you have an experienced guy. You have an experienced guy you work with and you haven’t been through something, and you say, hey, we’re leaning on you for that. And I think that knowledge for our players is valuable.”

Richardson earned the team’s Defensive Production Award and Defensive Aggie Award last year.

“I try to be the best I can be on and off the field,” Richardson said. “I just try to do everything right on the field and try to build that into the young guys.”

Along with showing his teammates how things should be done, Richardson gets results when lining up on Saturdays. He had at least four tackles in eight games last year, including seven against Alabama and LSU and a career-high 13 against Ole Miss.

“His playing just gets better and better,” Fisher said.

Richardson said he had concerns playing for A&M’s first-year defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin after Mike Elko was hired as Duke’s head coach. Elko had helped the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Richardson blossom after making the SEC all-freshman team in 2019.

“I love Coach Elko,” Richardson said. “I am thankful to have him. He did a lot for me. He helped me become the player I am today. He taught me a lot about defense.”

Richardson talked to his father and prayed about his future. He said he had an excellent fall camp under Durkin.

“He’s very aggressive. I like the way he coaches,” said a smiling Richardson.

Durkin emphasized tackling every day in spring drills, putting that smile on Richardson’s face.

“He wants us to wrap up, which I like,” Richardson said. “I feel like I’m an old-school guy. I feel like I could have played back in the old days. Many people nowadays think our generation is soft, but I definitely feel I could have played back when y’all played.”

Pro Football Focus had Richardson ranked the 115th best NFL prospect after his junior season, which would have put him in the fourth round of the draft. Richardson’s highest rating was tackling. NFLdraftbuzz.com gave him a 90% rating in tackling.

Richardson and junior nickelback Antonio Johnson both have made multiple preseason watchlists.

Junior cornerback Jaylon Jones, who has made 22 straight starts, said Richardson is just a great player and teammate.

Richardson also was one of the first at A&M to welcome junior quarterback Max Johnson, a transfer from LSU.

“I like his competitive nature,” Richardson said prior to the spring Maroon & White Game. “We always like to talk trash to each other.”

Johnson rallied LSU to a 27-24 victory over the Aggies last year, throwing a 28-yard touchdown pass with 20 seconds left.

“He’ll be like, you see what I did last year, the last play of the game?” Richardson said.

Richardson and the Aggies thought they had won the game with just over four minutes left when Richardson stole the ball from LSU punt returner Trey Palmer, but the officials ruled Palmer’s forward progress had been stopped. Richardson doesn’t mention that to Johnson.

“Nah, we just go back and forth,” Richardson laughed. “He’s a good dude. I like him.”

Richardson, though, didn’t have a favorite in who would win the quarterback job between Johnson, sophomore Haynes King and freshman Conner Weigman.

“Haynes is going to be Haynes. He’s fast,” Richardson said. “He stretches the defense out. He creates bad angles for defenders, even for people like [linebacker Edgerrin Cooper], who is super fast. They’re all good quarterbacks. I can’t wait to see who gets the starting job.”

Richardson can have fun at practice, but his focus is making sure A&M doesn’t repeat last season’s fade to 8-4 after beginning the season ranked sixth, which the Aggies are ranked again to start 2022.

“We just keep it in our minds,” Richardson said. “We have to finish those games. In practice, we zone in on finishing and reminding ourselves what happened. We have to finish. If it’s the third practice or the 10th practice, we just have to finish.”

Richardson is hardest on himself.

“I can make more plays by tackling and being more aggressive ... more plays on the ball,” Richardson said. “I studied the film more, so I can know what’s coming.”