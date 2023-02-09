Southeastern Conference schools received approximately $49 million each from $721.8 million of revenue the league earned for the 2021-22 fiscal year that ended Aug. 31, 2022, the SEC announced Thursday.

The total includes $698.5 million distributed directly from the conference office and $23.3 million retained by universities that participated in 2021-22 football bowl games to offset travel and other related bowl expenses.

That’s a drop from last year when the SEC had a record-setting $777.8 million of total revenue during the 2020-21 fiscal year, which gave $54.6 million to each school. The decline is because each school received a $4 million share of a signing bonus from a new football television deal with CBS in December 2020, USA Today reported

The decline, the first in a decade, is considered an anomaly since the SEC has a new TV deal with ESPN that begins in the fall of 2024. The league also will add Oklahoma and Texas in 2024.

The SEC, which typically earns the most money, was the first conference to report its 2021-22 earnings. The Big Ten Conference distributed approximately $52.4 million to its members last year.

The distribution amount does not include an additional $8.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants divided among the 14 member universities.