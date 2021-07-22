SEC rookie coaches weather Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State, including a Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona, yet he was anxious for his first Southeastern Conference Media Days.

“Glad to be here, finally,” Harsin said Thursday. “It has been a long week for me. A lot of good lucks, a lot of hope you do well. And let me just say that I’ve been in some pretty big games and I’m not sure I had this many people text me, call me, see me on the street and wish me good luck before some event.”

Harsin, who capped the four-day event, was one of four first-year head coaches who went through a three-hour smorgasbord of mediums at the Hyatt Regency-Wynfrey that included SEC Video, ESPN, multiple CBS platforms, SEC Radio, Sirius XM, Marty & McGee, print media and electronic media. The other SEC coaching rookies were South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.

“I’m proud to be here in the SEC,” Harsin said. “When you drive up here and it says it just means more [on a huge banner], I really believe that.”