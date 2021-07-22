SEC rookie coaches weather Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. – Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin was 69-19 in seven seasons at Boise State, including a Fiesta Bowl victory over Arizona, yet he was anxious for his first Southeastern Conference Media Days.
“Glad to be here, finally,” Harsin said Thursday. “It has been a long week for me. A lot of good lucks, a lot of hope you do well. And let me just say that I’ve been in some pretty big games and I’m not sure I had this many people text me, call me, see me on the street and wish me good luck before some event.”
Harsin, who capped the four-day event, was one of four first-year head coaches who went through a three-hour smorgasbord of mediums at the Hyatt Regency-Wynfrey that included SEC Video, ESPN, multiple CBS platforms, SEC Radio, Sirius XM, Marty & McGee, print media and electronic media. The other SEC coaching rookies were South Carolina’s Shane Beamer, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel and Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea.
“I’m proud to be here in the SEC,” Harsin said. “When you drive up here and it says it just means more [on a huge banner], I really believe that.”
Another trio of coaches made their SEC Media Days debut this week because last year’s event was canceled by COVID-19. Half the league’s teams have changed coaches in the last two years, but second-year Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was Tennessee’s head coach for a season and attended the 2009 SEC Media Days. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who was head coach at Appalachian State before diving into the SEC, said it was quite the learning experience.
“It's not for the faint of heart,” Drinkwitz said. “Be careful what you wish for.”
Drinkwitz had the most success of the second-year coaches, going 5-5. Kiffin went 4-5, ending the season with a 26-20 victory over seventh-ranked Indiana. Veteran head coach Mike Leach started his time at Mississippi State with a 44-34 victory over defending national champ LSU, but faded to a 4-7 season and needed back-to-back season-ending victories to do that. Longtime offensive lineman coach Sam Pittman was 3-7 in his first season at Arkansas.
“We’ll be better,” Pittman said. “I don’t know what that means in wins and losses.”
And that’s what matters most. None of the newcomers in the last two years replaced a coach who left for a better job.
The newcomers will try to be the next Alabama’s Nick Saban who is 218-39 in 19 seasons in the league with seven national championships. There’s no magic to his longevity.
“I think that's simple,” Saban said. “You’ve got to win.”
Saban was only 30-17-1 in six seasons at Michigan State and Toledo with a 0-3 bowl record when he was hired at LSU in 1999. He won his first national championship in 2003 and after two years coaching the NFL’s Miami Dolphins he returned to the SEC at Alabama where he’s compiled a gaudy 99-15 league record in 14 seasons.
“So what does it take to win?” Saban said. “I think that answers the question better than anything. I think you have to have culture in your organization, which probably comes from the mindset of the people in your organization to have goals and aspirations for what they want to accomplish and what they want to do.”