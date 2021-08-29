SEC PREVIEW: Texas A&M looks to take next step with quality depth, strong defense

Texas A&M wasn’t good enough to beat Alabama last year, but the Aggies feel better about their chances this year.
“They make us a better team, knowing we have to play well to play with them and come out victorious on them,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “That’s our ultimate goal and what we want to do. We feel confident in ourselves.”
A&M played with confidence last year at Alabama, wiping out a 14-point deficit, but Alabama answered with 21 points for a 35-14 halftime lead. The last score came after A&M failed to convert a fourth down, and the Crimson Tide went 64 yards in less than a minute.
The game was over for all intents and purposes, but not A&M’s season. The Aggies rebounded to win eight straight, capped by a 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. A&M expects to build on that with 15 returning starters and quality depth after a trio of top 10 recruiting classes.
Offensive lineman Kenyon Green is a returning All-American, while tight end Jalen Wydermyer, running back Isaiah Spiller and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal made various preseason All-America teams. They are part of a junior class that includes wide receiver Ainias Smith and safety Demani Richardson, who have combined for 32 career starts.
The offensive line and quarterback are question marks. Four newcomers will join Green, who moves to left tackle. Tennessee transfer Jahmir Johnson is vying for the other tackle spot, while sophomore Layden Robinson and freshman Aki Ogunbiyi are penciled in at guards with junior Luke Matthews at center.
“We lost a lot of the experience, but the guys we have are very, very talented,” Fisher said.
If they can open holes, Spiller and sophomore Devon Achane can do the rest. Spiller had 1,036 yards rushing with nine touchdowns to earn All-SEC honors. Achane came on late, including 140 yards rushing on 12 carries with two touchdowns in the Orange Bowl.
Redshirt freshman Haynes King was named the starting quarterback on Aug. 25 over redshirt sophomore Zach Calzada.
“I feel very comfortable with both guys,” Fisher told ESPN 97.5. “I think both guys can win and play well.”
The defense is in great position with nine starters returning for coordinator Mike Elko’s fourth season.
Tackle Jayden Peevy came back for a second senior season, teaming up with Leal and senior ends Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson to make a solid front. The secondary has five starters returning, led by Myles Jones, Leon O’Neal and Richardson, who have a combined 69 starts.
A&M allowed only 317.3 yards per game to rank ninth in the country and was even better against the run, allowing just 92 per game to rank second.