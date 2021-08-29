SEC PREVIEW: Texas A&M looks to take next step with quality depth, strong defense

Texas A&M wasn’t good enough to beat Alabama last year, but the Aggies feel better about their chances this year.

“They make us a better team, knowing we have to play well to play with them and come out victorious on them,” Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “That’s our ultimate goal and what we want to do. We feel confident in ourselves.”

A&M played with confidence last year at Alabama, wiping out a 14-point deficit, but Alabama answered with 21 points for a 35-14 halftime lead. The last score came after A&M failed to convert a fourth down, and the Crimson Tide went 64 yards in less than a minute.

The game was over for all intents and purposes, but not A&M’s season. The Aggies rebounded to win eight straight, capped by a 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. A&M expects to build on that with 15 returning starters and quality depth after a trio of top 10 recruiting classes.

Offensive lineman Kenyon Green is a returning All-American, while tight end Jalen Wydermyer, running back Isaiah Spiller and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal made various preseason All-America teams. They are part of a junior class that includes wide receiver Ainias Smith and safety Demani Richardson, who have combined for 32 career starts.