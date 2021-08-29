SEC PREVIEW: Stoops tries to steer Kentucky back after offensive struggles

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has made a living frustrating offenses, but last season he was the upset one as the Wildcats were held to two touchdowns or less in five games.
The offensive struggles led to a 5-6 season, ending a run of four straight winning seasons. Kentucky averaged 318 yards per game to rank 115th in the country.
The Wildcats struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging 121.5 yards per game to rank 122nd. The Wildcats ranked 113th in team passing efficiency, the worst in the SEC.
Kentucky had success running the football, averaging 196.5 yards. That’s been constant in Stoops’ eight seasons. But the Wildcats averaged only 21.8 points per game to rank 107th.
“I can’t tell you the exact time or date, but there was certainly a time throughout the year that I knew we needed to make some improvement in that area,” Stoops said.
Stoops brought in three offensive coaches led by Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen, who will be his fourth offensive coordinator.
“I felt like this spring we got the ball down the field better than we have in years, so I feel very good about it,” Stoops said.
Coen takes over a quarterback room short in experience after three-year starter Terry Wilson (18-7 record) transferred to New Mexico.
Penn State transfer Will Levis won the job over junior Joey Gatewood, who then transferred to UCF.
Levis in 15 games completed 61 of 102 passes for 644 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 133 career carries for 473 yards and six touchdowns.
The Wildcats have a home-run threat in Josh Ali, who returned for a second senior season after having 54 receptions for 473 yards.
Kentucky should continue to have success running behind Chris Rodriguez Jr., who in the last two seasons rushed for 1,318 yards with 17 touchdowns and averaged 6.9 yards per carry despite splitting time with other backs. Linemen returning are left guard Kenneth Horsey, right guard Luke Fortner and right tackle Darian Kinnard, an All-American by Pro Football Focus.
Kentucky returns 11 of 16 players who had at least 20 tackles in helping the Wildcats lead the SEC in passing defense (224.6 yards per game) and interceptions (16).
Safeties Tyrell Ajian and free safety Yusuf Corker combined for 125 tackles. Defensive end Josh Paschal, weak side linebacker DeAndre Square and linebacker Jordan Wright are other returning starters.