SEC PREVIEW: Stoops tries to steer Kentucky back after offensive struggles

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has made a living frustrating offenses, but last season he was the upset one as the Wildcats were held to two touchdowns or less in five games.

The offensive struggles led to a 5-6 season, ending a run of four straight winning seasons. Kentucky averaged 318 yards per game to rank 115th in the country.

The Wildcats struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging 121.5 yards per game to rank 122nd. The Wildcats ranked 113th in team passing efficiency, the worst in the SEC.

Kentucky had success running the football, averaging 196.5 yards. That’s been constant in Stoops’ eight seasons. But the Wildcats averaged only 21.8 points per game to rank 107th.

“I can’t tell you the exact time or date, but there was certainly a time throughout the year that I knew we needed to make some improvement in that area,” Stoops said.

Stoops brought in three offensive coaches led by Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen, who will be his fourth offensive coordinator.

“I felt like this spring we got the ball down the field better than we have in years, so I feel very good about it,” Stoops said.