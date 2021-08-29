SEC PREVIEW: Ole Miss looks to improve on defense after 2020 struggles

Ole Miss’ offense packed plenty of punch in head coach Lane Kiffin’s first season, but half the time it couldn’t overcome a porous defense.
Only two FBS teams averaged more yards per game than Ole Miss, yet the Rebels could only break even at 5-5. Ole Miss averaged 36 points in the losses, but it allowed an average of 47. For the season, Ole Miss ranked No. 117 in scoring defense and No. 126 in total defense.
“I think, if you look around the country, first-year staffs really struggled, especially on defense,” Kiffin said.
Ole Miss returns co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge, and nine returning starters who had the benefit of spring drills. That wasn’t the case last year because of COVID-19. Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones said the players understand the schemes better.
“Just to know what your brother on the right has, and just knowing everybody’s job [has made things better],” Jones said. “Us coming as a unit, putting the pressure on ourselves, and knowing that if we do our job and let the D-line get to the quarterback, this defense could be real good.”
Ole Miss, which ranked 97th in turnover margin and 98th in sacks last season, expects to be more disruptive with defensive lineman Sam Williams and safety AJ Finley leading the way. Williams had eight tackles for loss, four of them sacks. Finley had three interceptions.
Linebacker Chance Campbell and defensive back Otis Reese were added through the transfer portal. Campbell had 43 tackles at Maryland last season in only four games to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten. Reese, who transferred from Georgia, became eligible for the final three games last season, making 24 tackles.
The offense has to replace All-America wide receiver Elijah Moore, who had a school-record 86 receptions. But eight other starters return including record-setting quarterback Matt Corral, who averaged 384.9 yards of offense per game to lead the country. Ole Miss also returns everyone who helped it average 206.9 yards rushing to lead the Southeastern Conference, led by junior running backs Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner. Along with Corral, they combined for 1,672 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns.
The Rebels also return four linemen, including three-year starter Ben Brown and Jeremy James, who earned freshman All-America honors after not allowing a sack or quarterback hit in approximately the last 300 pass plays of the season. The unit added center Orlando Umana, a transfer from Utah who has started 26 games.