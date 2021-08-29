SEC PREVIEW: Ole Miss looks to improve on defense after 2020 struggles

Ole Miss’ offense packed plenty of punch in head coach Lane Kiffin’s first season, but half the time it couldn’t overcome a porous defense.

Only two FBS teams averaged more yards per game than Ole Miss, yet the Rebels could only break even at 5-5. Ole Miss averaged 36 points in the losses, but it allowed an average of 47. For the season, Ole Miss ranked No. 117 in scoring defense and No. 126 in total defense.

“I think, if you look around the country, first-year staffs really struggled, especially on defense,” Kiffin said.

Ole Miss returns co-defensive coordinators D.J. Durkin and Chris Partridge, and nine returning starters who had the benefit of spring drills. That wasn’t the case last year because of COVID-19. Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones said the players understand the schemes better.

“Just to know what your brother on the right has, and just knowing everybody’s job [has made things better],” Jones said. “Us coming as a unit, putting the pressure on ourselves, and knowing that if we do our job and let the D-line get to the quarterback, this defense could be real good.”