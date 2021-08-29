SEC PREVIEW: Mississippi State aims to take Air Raid higher after stumbling in 2020

Mike Leach showed glimpses of what his Air Raid offense could do in his first year at Mississippi State, but growth was stifled by the elimination of spring drills because of COVID-19, which also altered the fall season.

“Really good football, it’s a byproduct of routine, and when you break up the routine, I think it’s difficult,” Leach said. “In our case, of course, it was difficult because of a new staff and a very young team. So perhaps it was even more disruptive.”

The Bulldogs have had routine since the end of the season, which has benefitted eight offensive returning starters led by sophomore quarterback Will Rogers.

“True freshmen don’t start very often [at quarterback] and part of the reason is they’re true freshmen,” Leach said. “But in Will’s case, we needed a guy that could go out there and play. I thought he did a very good job, especially as far as being composed, and at times looked more experienced, certainly, than he was.”

Mississippi State had experience at quarterback last season with Stanford graduate transfer K.J. Costello, who threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-34 victory over defending national champ LSU to open the season.