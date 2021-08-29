SEC PREVIEW: Mississippi State aims to take Air Raid higher after stumbling in 2020

Mike Leach showed glimpses of what his Air Raid offense could do in his first year at Mississippi State, but growth was stifled by the elimination of spring drills because of COVID-19, which also altered the fall season.
“Really good football, it’s a byproduct of routine, and when you break up the routine, I think it’s difficult,” Leach said. “In our case, of course, it was difficult because of a new staff and a very young team. So perhaps it was even more disruptive.”
The Bulldogs have had routine since the end of the season, which has benefitted eight offensive returning starters led by sophomore quarterback Will Rogers.
“True freshmen don’t start very often [at quarterback] and part of the reason is they’re true freshmen,” Leach said. “But in Will’s case, we needed a guy that could go out there and play. I thought he did a very good job, especially as far as being composed, and at times looked more experienced, certainly, than he was.”
Mississippi State had experience at quarterback last season with Stanford graduate transfer K.J. Costello, who threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-34 victory over defending national champ LSU to open the season.
But the Bulldogs dropped the next four games, scoring a total of 30 points, and Costello lost his job.
The Bulldogs broke even in Rogers’ six starts, ending with a victory over Missouri and an Armed Forces Bowl win over Tulsa.
The offense should be more explosive because of wide receivers Jaden Walley, Malik Heath and Austin Williams, who combined for 132 receptions for 1,397 yards and eight touchdowns.
Also back is running back Jo’quavious Marks, who had 312 yards rushing and caught a team-high 60 passes.
The Bulldogs return seven defensive starters from a unit that allowed a respectable 398.7 yards and 28.1 points per game to rank 52nd and 58th in the country, respectively.
Mississippi State also came up with 18 turnovers, but was hampered by an offense that had 25.
The strength of the defense is the secondary, with cornerbacks Martin Emerson and Emmanuel Forbes, along with safeties Londyn Craft and Collin Duncan, who combined for 35 starts.
Forbes had five interceptions, and the group broke up 23 passes and defended another 32 with 11 each by Emerson and Forbes.
Leach will make his first trip to Kyle Field since 2008, when he coached Texas Tech. The Red Raiders were 7-3 against Texas A&M during Leach’s tenure.