SEC PREVIEW: LSU hopes to make quick trip back up to title contention

LSU fell from the top quickly, but it might not take the Tigers long to rebound.
The Tigers closed last season with victories over sixth-ranked Florida and Ole Miss to salvage a 5-5 season, building momentum for 2021.
“That says something’s going on in the locker room,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Our players believe in each other. I think with all those things at the end, we ended up being an ascending program.”
LSU, coming off a national championship season, opened the 2020 season with a 44-34 loss to Mississippi State. It was the first of three setbacks to unranked teams, putting the Tigers in danger of their first losing season since 1999.
LSU had to overcome more than the slow start on the field. Two former players in the program were accused of violence against women, and another report said nine players had been accused of sexual misconduct and dating violence with little disciplinary action taken.
Orgeron declined to comment on those specific issues during SEC Media Days, citing an ongoing investigation.
Football-wise, the Tigers are in position for success with 21 players returning who made at least two starts.
LSU expected a quarterback battle between senior Myles Brennan and sophomore Max Johnson, but Brennan broke his left arm earlier this month. Both threw for 1,000 yards last season.
“Obviously, Max is going to be our starter, but he’s got to have a great camp,” Orgeron told the Baton Rouge Advocate on Aug. 3. “The depth chart is etched in sand. He knows he’s got to perform, but I believe in Max just like I believe in Myles.”
LSU lost two of its top three leading receivers, but big plays are expected from Jaray Jenkins and Kayshon Boutte, who averaged 17.3 and 16.3 yards respectively, while combining for 68 receptions. LSU also returns its top two leading rushers in Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr., who combined for 824 yards and six touchdowns.
LSU was involved in several shootouts last season because the defense allowed 492 yards per game to rank 124th in the country. Defensive coordinator Bo Pelini was fired after one season, replaced by Daronte Jones, who was an assistant in the NFL for the past five seasons. He inherits a group led by senior end Glen Logan and junior cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.