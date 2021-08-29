SEC PREVIEW: LSU hopes to make quick trip back up to title contention

LSU fell from the top quickly, but it might not take the Tigers long to rebound.

The Tigers closed last season with victories over sixth-ranked Florida and Ole Miss to salvage a 5-5 season, building momentum for 2021.

“That says something’s going on in the locker room,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Our players believe in each other. I think with all those things at the end, we ended up being an ascending program.”

LSU, coming off a national championship season, opened the 2020 season with a 44-34 loss to Mississippi State. It was the first of three setbacks to unranked teams, putting the Tigers in danger of their first losing season since 1999.

LSU had to overcome more than the slow start on the field. Two former players in the program were accused of violence against women, and another report said nine players had been accused of sexual misconduct and dating violence with little disciplinary action taken.

Orgeron declined to comment on those specific issues during SEC Media Days, citing an ongoing investigation.

Football-wise, the Tigers are in position for success with 21 players returning who made at least two starts.