SEC PREVIEW: Heupel era begins at Tennessee after 2020 struggles, troubles

Tennessee is starting over, again.

The Vols thought they had turned the corner a year ago, coming off a 8-5 season that included five conference victories for only the second time in 13 years. Tennessee won its first two games of the season as a top 25 team, but the Vols lost six of the last seven.

That was only half the problem, as third-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause after the season when an internal investigation found what the school called “serious violations of NCAA rules.”

New athletic director Danny White hired Josh Heupel, who had been with White the previous three seasons at Central Florida. UCF ranked in the top 10 in total offense and points per game every season under Heupel, the 2000 Heisman runner-up who quarterbacked Oklahoma to the national championship that season.

“This is a quarterback-friendly offense that’s going to allow us to play and apply pressure to defenses every single Saturday that we step on the football field,” said Heupel, who is the fifth Tennessee coach since Phillip Fulmer was fired after the 2008 season.