SEC PREVIEW: Heupel era begins at Tennessee after 2020 struggles, troubles

Tennessee is starting over, again.
The Vols thought they had turned the corner a year ago, coming off a 8-5 season that included five conference victories for only the second time in 13 years. Tennessee won its first two games of the season as a top 25 team, but the Vols lost six of the last seven.
That was only half the problem, as third-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause after the season when an internal investigation found what the school called “serious violations of NCAA rules.”
New athletic director Danny White hired Josh Heupel, who had been with White the previous three seasons at Central Florida. UCF ranked in the top 10 in total offense and points per game every season under Heupel, the 2000 Heisman runner-up who quarterbacked Oklahoma to the national championship that season.
“This is a quarterback-friendly offense that’s going to allow us to play and apply pressure to defenses every single Saturday that we step on the football field,” said Heupel, who is the fifth Tennessee coach since Phillip Fulmer was fired after the 2008 season.
Heupel inherits an offense that scored three touchdowns or less in all seven losses last season, and he’s got plenty of holes to fill. Lost via the transfer portal were starting tackles Wanya Morris (Oklahoma) and Jahmir Johnson (Texas A&M), last year’s leading rushers in Ty Chandler (North Carolina) and Eric Gray (Oklahoma), and quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano (Washington State) and JT Shrout (Colorado).
The Vols do return a pair of starting linemen in Cade Mays and Darnell Wright, but the Vols don’t have a running back that started a game last year. Quarterback is up for grabs with Harrison Bailey, who started three games as a freshman, battling transfers Joe Milton III (Michigan) and Hendon Hooker (Virginia Tech).
Heupel has brought plenty of energy.
“It’s like a dream come true playing in this offense, especially for my receiver corps and also my tight ends,” wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. said. “We’re really excited about this offense.”
Jones and Jalin Hyatt had the most catches among the receivers, but they combined for only 42 for 556 yards.
The defense also had huge defections with leading tackler Henry To’o To’o transferring to Alabama, along with fellow linebackers Quavaris Couch (Michigan State) and Deandre Johnson (Miami) also leaving. Tennessee has four defensive linemen who returned for a second senior season led by Matthew Butler, who started every game last year and had 43 tackles.
The secondary has the most experience with safeties Jaylen McCollough and Trevon Flowers returning along with cornerback Alontae Taylor.