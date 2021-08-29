SEC PREVIEW: Harsin era begins at Auburn

Success for Auburn first-year head coach Bryan Harsin could hinge on whether junior quarterback Bo Nix can bounce back from a pedestrian sophomore season. Coach Gus Malzahn was fired after the Tigers finished a disappointing 6-5.

“I knew coaches would come and go, but obviously Auburn is there to stay,” Nix said. “I chose Auburn because I wanted to go and grow as a person and just grow as a player, and I knew Auburn would do that for me.”

Nix had seen the effects of coaching changes, because Malzahn had tweaked the staff in the last two seasons.

“This will be my third different offense [and] third different offensive coordinator,” Nix said. “But it’s exciting because I’ve gotten to learn and grow with each individual coach.”

Nix’s latest teachers are Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a pair of former college quarterbacks. They have Nix taking more snaps under center.

“I found I really enjoyed going under center,” Nix said. “It provided a different vantage point, a different way of seeing things. I felt like it literally got me closer to the ball, so I was closer to the defense. I can keep my eyes up the whole time.”