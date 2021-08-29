SEC PREVIEW: Harsin era begins at Auburn

Success for Auburn first-year head coach Bryan Harsin could hinge on whether junior quarterback Bo Nix can bounce back from a pedestrian sophomore season. Coach Gus Malzahn was fired after the Tigers finished a disappointing 6-5.
“I knew coaches would come and go, but obviously Auburn is there to stay,” Nix said. “I chose Auburn because I wanted to go and grow as a person and just grow as a player, and I knew Auburn would do that for me.”
Nix had seen the effects of coaching changes, because Malzahn had tweaked the staff in the last two seasons.
“This will be my third different offense [and] third different offensive coordinator,” Nix said. “But it’s exciting because I’ve gotten to learn and grow with each individual coach.”
Nix’s latest teachers are Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, a pair of former college quarterbacks. They have Nix taking more snaps under center.
“I found I really enjoyed going under center,” Nix said. “It provided a different vantage point, a different way of seeing things. I felt like it literally got me closer to the ball, so I was closer to the defense. I can keep my eyes up the whole time.”
Nix didn’t like what he saw a lot of the time last year. Auburn averaged only 25.1 points per game to rank 89th in the country, and its 382.8 yards per game ranked 77th. Auburn expects improved line play with all starters returning.
Auburn has the backs to produce if there’s room to run. Tank Bigsby averaged 6 yards a carry last season to make the All-SEC freshman team. Senior Shaun Shivers has averaged 4.9 yards in 187 career carries.
Nix will be working with inexperienced receivers as the Tigers replace Anthony Schwartz, Seth Williams and Eli Stove, who all rank in the school’s top 10 career reception leaders.
Auburn started 5-2 last season, but slipped in going 1-3 to end the year. The Tigers had a tough time getting off the field, allowing 50.3% on third-down conversions. That ranked 121st.
The Tigers do return eight defensive starters led by linebackers Zakoby McClain and Owen Pappoe, who combined for 206 tackles. They will be tutored by former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason, who was defensive coordinator at Stanford before coming to the SEC.
Auburn has a solid secondary with returning cornerback Roger McCreary and safety Smoke Monday, complemented by West Virginia transfer Dreshun Miller.