SEC PREVIEW: Green continues his trajectory while leading Texas A&M’s young line

Leading into the final week of the regular season last year, Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green said he felt he was undeserving of All-American status. Despite the Aggies’ 7-1 record at the time and national praise, the sophomore felt like he had made mistakes.

“I feel like I’ve got so much work to do,” he said in December. “I messed up a couple of times during a game, so I’ve got to cut that out.”

The rest of the country saw his humility as just that, bestowing him consensus All-American status, including a first-team nod on the Football Writers Association of America and the Sporting News lists. He was the only Aggie starting lineman who was not a senior.

This season, the Aggies will look to Green for a repeat performance, this time at left tackle, with less of a margin of error as A&M’s only returning offensive line starter.

“We had a great season last year, but we focus on this season and what we can do this year,” Green said. “We’ve got to make sure we can win every game this year, make sure we can get to the common goal again and get to the national championship.”

Head coach Jimbo Fisher believes Green is one of the best pure football players in the country.