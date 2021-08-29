SEC PREVIEW: Georgia has weapons at skill positions, must reload defense

Georgia has the talent to win a national championship. Now the challenge is to better harness it.
The program has skyrocketed under former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, who after going 8-5 in his first season is 44-9 with four straight New Year’s Six bowl games.
The Bulldogs had a school-record nine players taken in April’s NFL draft. It was the first draft class comprised of players signed by Smart. The Bulldogs, though, slipped to second behind Florida in the SEC East last season after finishing first three straight years.
“We need to be better everywhere,” Smart said. “It starts with what we do. But the introspection was for us to find maybe a different way to do things and hear a different voice, and we’ve done that.”
Georgia has grown as a team by spending more time away from football, Smart said.
“I’m just excited to see the dividends of that in fall camp, of where we can go and where we can get better,” Smart said.
Georgia is picked to win the East with 12 returning starters and a couple key transfers. The Bulldogs ended last season with a four-game winning streak, which coincided with Southern California transfer JT Daniels starting at quarterback.
He’s got options with wide receivers Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and George Pickens, who last season combined for 99 receptions for 1,431 yards (14.5 average) and 12 touchdowns. But Pickens suffered a knee injury in spring practice. The Bulldogs added LSU transfer Arik Gilbert, but he left the team for personal issues in mid-August.
The running attack is built around lineman Jamaree Salyer, a preseason All-America pick by Phil Steele, and running back Zamir White, who had 779 yards with 11 touchdowns.
If there’s a concern it’s on defense, where only four starters return. The strength is in the line with seniors Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. They helped Georgia allow only 321 yards per game to rank 12th in the country. The Bulldogs were the best against the run, allowing 72.3 yards per game.
Linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive back Lewis Cine combined for 123 tackles last season, 77 of them solos. Georgia added two sure tacklers in the secondary via the transfer portal in West Virginia’s Tykee Smith and Clemson’s Derion Kendrick. Smith, an All-American by Pro Football Focus, had 61 tackles. Kendrick, a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick, had 20 tackles and six pass breakups.
Georgia’s kicking game is solid. All-American Jake Camarda averaged 46.6 yards per punt and place-kicker Jack Podlesny made 13 of 16 field goals, including a 53-yarder with three seconds left in a 24-21 Chick-fil-A Bowl victory over Cincinnati.