SEC PREVIEW: Georgia has weapons at skill positions, must reload defense

Georgia has the talent to win a national championship. Now the challenge is to better harness it.

The program has skyrocketed under former Alabama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, who after going 8-5 in his first season is 44-9 with four straight New Year’s Six bowl games.

The Bulldogs had a school-record nine players taken in April’s NFL draft. It was the first draft class comprised of players signed by Smart. The Bulldogs, though, slipped to second behind Florida in the SEC East last season after finishing first three straight years.

“We need to be better everywhere,” Smart said. “It starts with what we do. But the introspection was for us to find maybe a different way to do things and hear a different voice, and we’ve done that.”

Georgia has grown as a team by spending more time away from football, Smart said.

“I’m just excited to see the dividends of that in fall camp, of where we can go and where we can get better,” Smart said.

Georgia is picked to win the East with 12 returning starters and a couple key transfers. The Bulldogs ended last season with a four-game winning streak, which coincided with Southern California transfer JT Daniels starting at quarterback.