SEC PREVIEW: Florida brings in new coaches, transfers, to boost defense

Dan Mullen is considered a quarterback whisperer. So Florida’s offense is expected to keep posting gaudy numbers despite losing record-setting signal-caller Kyle Trask and a pair of first-round NFL picks in tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
The concern is the defense, and Mullen is hearing more than whispers.
Florida, on the heels of back-to-back double-digit-win seasons, was 8-4 last year. The defense allowed 46.3 points per game in the losses. Vast improvement is expected with seven starters returning.
“The attitude of where our defense is at is what I’m really pleased with … and the leadership that they have within our program,” Mullen said.
Some thought that leadership was the problem, and that Mullen would fire defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.
Instead, the Gators fired secondary coaches Ron English and Torrian Gray, replacing them with Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar to fix a unit that ranked 96th in the country in team passing efficiency.
“I say nothing has really changed,” edge rusher Zachary Carter said. “We go on about our business every day.”
Carter and defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. each had 9.5 tackles for loss last season. They’re complemented by returning linebackers Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney.
Miller said the unit has “something to prove,” and “whoever’s getting in our way has to pay.”
Florida used the transfer portal to beef up the defensive line, adding Antonio Shelton (Penn State) and Daquan Newkirk (Auburn). Shelton played in 40 games, making 51 tackles. Newkirk had 40 tackles in 30 games. The lone returning starter in the secondary is All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam, but senior nickelback Trey Dean III has played in 37 games, making 68 tackles.
Carter thought enough of the defense to spurn the NFL and return for a fifth season, softening the blow of Kyree Campbell leaving early.
“I just felt like we really have some unfinished business, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Carter said. “I remember after the SEC championship game, I probably stayed on the field for about five minutes, watching the confetti come down and all of that. I’ll never forget that moment.”
The Gators will have to return to Atlanta on the legs and arm of junior quarterback Emory Jones, who has seen action in 24 games, accounting for 1,127 total yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s completed 64% of 86 passes for 613 yards and just one interception.
“He’s not coming in as a guy that’s never played before,” Mullen said. “He’s coming in with a stat line that he’s played in key times in significant games. I think that’s huge, and it’s prepared him for this time.”