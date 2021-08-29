SEC PREVIEW: Florida brings in new coaches, transfers, to boost defense

Miller said the unit has “something to prove,” and “whoever’s getting in our way has to pay.”

Florida used the transfer portal to beef up the defensive line, adding Antonio Shelton (Penn State) and Daquan Newkirk (Auburn). Shelton played in 40 games, making 51 tackles. Newkirk had 40 tackles in 30 games. The lone returning starter in the secondary is All-SEC cornerback Kaiir Elam, but senior nickelback Trey Dean III has played in 37 games, making 68 tackles.

Carter thought enough of the defense to spurn the NFL and return for a fifth season, softening the blow of Kyree Campbell leaving early.

“I just felt like we really have some unfinished business, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Carter said. “I remember after the SEC championship game, I probably stayed on the field for about five minutes, watching the confetti come down and all of that. I’ll never forget that moment.”

The Gators will have to return to Atlanta on the legs and arm of junior quarterback Emory Jones, who has seen action in 24 games, accounting for 1,127 total yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s completed 64% of 86 passes for 613 yards and just one interception.

“He’s not coming in as a guy that’s never played before,” Mullen said. “He’s coming in with a stat line that he’s played in key times in significant games. I think that’s huge, and it’s prepared him for this time.”