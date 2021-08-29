SEC PREVIEW: Expectations are high for Leal, Aggie defense

DeMarvin Leal is a game-changer who often toils in obscurity. But when the 6-foot-4, 290-pound defensive lineman makes a play, everybody notices.
“Leal’s not just a big body, but he’s a very good athlete,” Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher said. “I mean, if you hand him the ball as a tailback or a fullback or something like that, I mean he’s a nimble man. He’s a really good, skilled guy in a big body, and that’s one of the reasons I think he’s such a very successful football player, because he plays hard. But man, he has that ability to play like a little guy in a big guy’s body, which is rare.”
The nation saw Leal’s biggest play last season, a 43-yard interception return against Alabama that led to a game-tying touchdown. Alabama, which had squandered a 14-0 lead, recovered for a 52-24 victory, but the Aggies and Leal served notice they could play with the eventual national champions. A&M didn’t lose another game last year, and the sixth-ranked Aggies are Alabama’s biggest challenge in the Southeastern Conference West heading into the season.
“Let it be known that we’re not done yet,” Leal said. “Last year was just a glimpse of what we can do.”
Leal is a big reason for optimism. He had 37 tackles last season to lead the Aggie linemen, despite being double-teamed or teams running away from him. He adjusted to schemes, ending his sophomore season with 22 tackles in the last four games, including seven in the 41-27 Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina, tying a career high.
Leal was a preseason first-team All-American by the Associated Press, Walter Camp and Athlon. NFL draft expert Todd McShay rates Leal the nation’s ninth-best prospect.
“Leal is an absolute beast on the defensive interior who can stuff the run and also provides more than his fair share of disruption,” McShay wrote on ESPN.com. “He is going to be a massive headache for opposing guards and centers to deal with in the SEC this fall.”
Leal can play tackle or end in A&M’s 4-3 alignment. He’s even lined up at nose guard when the Aggies use a three-man front. He’s the unit’s version of running back/wide receiver Ainias Smith, who can line up anywhere on offense. Fisher calls Smith his “Swiss Army knife.” Leal then is the defense’s bazooka. He comes at an offense hard from many angles.
“He’s a mismatch guy like you have on offense, and you move receivers around, and backs, like Ainias does well,” Fisher said. “[Leal’s] that kind of guy on defense and you can create matchups to rush the passer, or in the run game or the pass game. Some guys can do it in the pass game but can’t do it in the run game. He can.”
Leal is part of nine returning starters from a unit that allowed 317.3 yards per game last season to rank ninth in total defense. It was best against the run, allowing only 92 yards per game to rank second.
Defensive coordinator Mike Elko calls Leal “a special kid because he’s one of those kids that is extremely talented but also has an extremely high level of work ethic.”
“I think he’s a kid who isn’t just relying on his talents to be successful,” he said. “He’s continuing to work. He’s continuing to grind. He gets better every time he goes on the field. His energy is sometimes really infectious for our group because he kind of leads us out there through some of the dull moments of practice.”
The defense has to replace middle linebacker Buddy Johnson, who not only led the team in tackles for two straight seasons, but was also the unit’s heart and soul. Leal said the unit is moving forward with multiple leaders at every level with defensive ends Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson and tackle Jayden Peevy all doing their part.
This year’s defense has been compared to “The Wrecking Crew,” being tabbed “The New Crew” on the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
“I have all respect for the Wrecking Crew, and I would say that this generation is different,” Leal said. “I would say taking their name, that’s not something we should do. It’s a new generation. It’s a new Aggieland. So I would say that there is a name that we’re going to come up with, but it’s not The New Wrecking Crew.”
Leal won’t say if the unit has picked a name yet, saying, “We just have to deserve the name first.”
A&M sophomore running back Devon Achane said he plays against “the best D-line” in practice.
“So when we get in a game, it’s way more easier,” he said. “The down linemen like Marv, Peevy, Mike — the whole D-line — they are like scary. In the ballgame, they are in your face like right now. And that’s a scary sight.”
Leal expects the Aggies to make big plays because they put in the work. That’s how he got his interception against Alabama. Johnson had his hands up rushing the passer — something “we work on every day in practice,” Leal said — and tipped Mac Jones’ pass. Leal hauled it in at A&M’s 40, sprinted toward the end zone but was tripped from behind by Alabama running back Najee Harris at the 17.
“I tasted the end zone, I really did,” Leal said. “That’s an unbelievable effort running to the ball, trying to stop a touchdown, so credit to him. I just needed one more block.”
Aggie fans are hopeful Leal will have another Herculean effort when Alabama comes to Kyle Field on Oct. 9.
“Personally, I’m looking forward to every team coming to Kyle Field and just being able to play at the highest level playing against the best,” Leal said. “That’s what I love to do, that’s what I’ve always loved to do. Being able to knock down the defending national champions — that would be good, but I’m looking forward to every single game.”