SEC PREVIEW: Expectations are high for Leal, Aggie defense

Leal won’t say if the unit has picked a name yet, saying, “We just have to deserve the name first.”

A&M sophomore running back Devon Achane said he plays against “the best D-line” in practice.

“So when we get in a game, it’s way more easier,” he said. “The down linemen like Marv, Peevy, Mike — the whole D-line — they are like scary. In the ballgame, they are in your face like right now. And that’s a scary sight.”

Leal expects the Aggies to make big plays because they put in the work. That’s how he got his interception against Alabama. Johnson had his hands up rushing the passer — something “we work on every day in practice,” Leal said — and tipped Mac Jones’ pass. Leal hauled it in at A&M’s 40, sprinted toward the end zone but was tripped from behind by Alabama running back Najee Harris at the 17.

“I tasted the end zone, I really did,” Leal said. “That’s an unbelievable effort running to the ball, trying to stop a touchdown, so credit to him. I just needed one more block.”

Aggie fans are hopeful Leal will have another Herculean effort when Alabama comes to Kyle Field on Oct. 9.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to every team coming to Kyle Field and just being able to play at the highest level playing against the best,” Leal said. “That’s what I love to do, that’s what I’ve always loved to do. Being able to knock down the defending national champions — that would be good, but I’m looking forward to every single game.”