SEC PREVIEW: Drinkwitz brought Missouri hope with positive first year

Missouri is hopeful that eight is enough to get them to a bowl game.

The Tigers return eight starters on both sides of the football, and have their sights set on ending a two-year postseason hiatus. A bowl ban prevented Missouri from being in a bowl two years ago. The Tigers were to play Iowa in the Music City Bowl last year, but an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Missouri program canceled the game.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to make a bowl game this year, and whatever one we’re in, we’re going to win that thing,” senior offensive lineman Case Cook said.

The optimism comes from the Tigers exceeding expectations in head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first season.

“Last year we were able to win five conference games,” Drinkwitz said. “We were able to beat the defending national champions. We were able to beat Kentucky for the first time in five years and avenge a loss versus Vanderbilt.”

Missouri also won trophy games against Arkansas and South Carolina, and had five players drafted, the most since 2015.

“So there was a lot of positive momentum to go into the offseason,” Drinkwitz said.