SEC PREVIEW: Drinkwitz brought Missouri hope with positive first year

Missouri is hopeful that eight is enough to get them to a bowl game.
The Tigers return eight starters on both sides of the football, and have their sights set on ending a two-year postseason hiatus. A bowl ban prevented Missouri from being in a bowl two years ago. The Tigers were to play Iowa in the Music City Bowl last year, but an increase in positive COVID-19 tests within the Missouri program canceled the game.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to make a bowl game this year, and whatever one we’re in, we’re going to win that thing,” senior offensive lineman Case Cook said.
The optimism comes from the Tigers exceeding expectations in head coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s first season.
“Last year we were able to win five conference games,” Drinkwitz said. “We were able to beat the defending national champions. We were able to beat Kentucky for the first time in five years and avenge a loss versus Vanderbilt.”
Missouri also won trophy games against Arkansas and South Carolina, and had five players drafted, the most since 2015.
“So there was a lot of positive momentum to go into the offseason,” Drinkwitz said.
Quarterback Connor Bazelak shared freshman of the year honors in the Southeastern Conference with Auburn running back Tank Bigsby last season. Bazelak threw for 2,366 yards and completed 67.3% of his passes, but had only seven touchdowns and six interceptions. All of his interceptions came in the team’s losses, in which he threw for 858 yards with two touchdowns. Missouri does return leading receiver Keke Chism, who had 35 receptions for 458 yards after transferring from Angelo State.
The offense as a whole struggled in the losses with the running game averaging only 91.6 yards per game. The Tigers return four starters on the line, but lost tackle Larry Barom, who was a fifth-round pick of the Chicago Bears. Also gone is leading rusher Larry Rountree III, who accounted for 71.9% of the team’s rushing yards.
Missouri’s defense is led by All-SEC end Trajan Jeffcoat, while tackles Akial Byers and Kobie Whiteside combined for 26 tackles. The Tigers lost All-SEC linebacker Nick Bolton, but 230-pound Devin Nicholson was second on the team with 82 tackles. He’ll get help from Rice transfer Blaze Alldredge, a two-time All-Conference USA performer.
The Tigers return cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., along with safeties Martez Manuel and Jalani Williams, and aim to shore up a unit that ranked 92nd in pass defense efficiency and managed only four interceptions.