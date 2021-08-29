SEC PREVIEW: Clark Lea returns to Vanderbilt to lead as head coach

Vanderbilt is banking on one of its own to turn things around.
First-year head coach Clark Lea played fullback at Vandy from 2002-04. The Commodores went 6-29 in that time, including 2-22 in Southeastern Conference play. That has been the norm for Vanderbilt, a private school with Ivy League academic standards that also is overshadowed by Tennessee.
The Commodores in the last 38 seasons have had a winning record three times. James Franklin bucked the trend with back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2012 and 2013, helping him get hired at Penn State. But Vanderbilt reverted to its previous ways, going 27-56, including 0-9 last season. Coach Derek Mason was fired prior to the season finale.
“I’m a competitor, and I didn’t come to Vanderbilt to do anything other than win,” Lea said. “So for me, it’s about how we design this team, how we design our tactics, how we develop as people and as teammates, to put ourselves in the best position to win games in the fourth quarter.”
Vandy was held to 17 points or less in seven games last season, averaging only 14.8 points per game to rank 125th out of 129 FBS schools. The defense allowed 487.4 yards per game to rank 121st.
The Commodores do return quarterback Ken Seals, who threw for 1,928 yards, completing 64.6% of his passes with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Four of the five leading receivers return, led by Cam Johnson (56 receptions, 545 yards, 3 touchdowns). Amir Abdur-Rahman and Chris Pierce Jr. combined for 52 catches for 664 yards and six touchdowns, while tight end Ben Bresnahan had 28 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Three offensive linemen are back, led by senior left tackle Tyler Steen. Fifth-year seniors Bryce Bailey, Cole Clemens and Jonathan Stewart all return after sitting out last fall because of COVID-19.
The running back position is thin on experience. Senior Ja’Veon Marlow played in four games last season, rushing for 186 yards, but left the team before fall camp. No other returner topped the century mark. But Vandy did add Temple transfer Re’Mahn Davis, who rushed for 936 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, and had 323 yards and one score last season before opting out after four games.
Vanderbilt does return its six leading tacklers, led by linebacker Anfernee Orji and cornerback Jaylen Mahoney The secondary is experienced with safeties Dashaun Jerkins and Maxwell Worship along with cornerback Allan George and Brendon Harris.