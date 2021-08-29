SEC PREVIEW: Clark Lea returns to Vanderbilt to lead as head coach

Vanderbilt is banking on one of its own to turn things around.

First-year head coach Clark Lea played fullback at Vandy from 2002-04. The Commodores went 6-29 in that time, including 2-22 in Southeastern Conference play. That has been the norm for Vanderbilt, a private school with Ivy League academic standards that also is overshadowed by Tennessee.

The Commodores in the last 38 seasons have had a winning record three times. James Franklin bucked the trend with back-to-back 9-4 seasons in 2012 and 2013, helping him get hired at Penn State. But Vanderbilt reverted to its previous ways, going 27-56, including 0-9 last season. Coach Derek Mason was fired prior to the season finale.

“I’m a competitor, and I didn’t come to Vanderbilt to do anything other than win,” Lea said. “So for me, it’s about how we design this team, how we design our tactics, how we develop as people and as teammates, to put ourselves in the best position to win games in the fourth quarter.”

Vandy was held to 17 points or less in seven games last season, averaging only 14.8 points per game to rank 125th out of 129 FBS schools. The defense allowed 487.4 yards per game to rank 121st.