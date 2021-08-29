SEC PREVIEW: Cessna: Texas A&M could be an annual contender thanks to Fisher’s leadership

Texas A&M might not beat Nick Saban this year or next year, but it’s going to happen.
Jimbo Fisher put Saban and Alabama on notice during the offseason by saying the Aggies were “going to beat his a-- while he’s there, don’t worry.”
It would have sufficed for Fisher to guarantee victory, but he wanted to be clear. He’s here to win championships and he wants everyone connected with the program thinking the same. He expects it to happen, so everyone in the program needs to get on board.
There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness. One is a defining trait, the other a fault. Fisher oozes with confidence. He’s got the track record and national championship to validate it. A&M in the last three decades has often talked a good game, but failed to deliver.
A&M had plenty of swagger when it won at Alabama in 2012. Former coach Kevin Sumlin believed his spread offense could win in the Southeastern Conference. It helped that he had the nation’s best player in quarterback Johnny Manziel, but the Aggies also had a slew of outstanding players, including eight starters on that team who were drafted. It was no fluke A&M beat the defending national champions and snapped Alabama’s 13-game winning streak.
It was a magical memory for Aggies, but it was a gut punch to Saban and everyone connected with his program. The Crimson Tide responded by winning the national championship that year. And they’ve added three more since. A&M failed to capitalize after beating Alabama and finishing 11-2, underachieving for five straight years.
Fisher has changed the culture. He went 9-4 in his first season, but the acid test came after slipping to 8-5. It was only natural for fans to fear the worst, having suffered through three straight unranked 8-5 seasons under Sumlin, who was fired before he had a chance to make it four straight in the 2017 Belk Bowl against Wake Forest.
Sumlin’s 8-5 seasons were a trend. Fisher’s 8-5 season — the second worst season in his career — was only growing pains. Last year’s team set the standard with a 9-1 record and No. 4 ranking.
A&M has everything in place to repeat or top that this season. The Aggies return 15 starters. There are multiple playmakers on both sides of the football and the reserves are just as talented.
More importantly, everyone is on the same page. Except for a handful of fifth- and sixth-year players, the roster is made up of Fisher recruits. The older ones helped set the standard and now the younger ones are following their lead. The players mirror Fisher when they speak, they just do it a lot slower. They know what to expect and work just as hard as their coach.
Sixth-ranked A&M is poised to become a contender for the College Football Playoff not just this year, but every year. That’s somewhat amazing considering A&M’s last back-to-back Top 10 finishes were in 1993 and ’94. And since then, A&M’s only other Top 10 finishes were 2012 and last year.
Fisher has changed the culture in only three years. The next step is making the CFP, and the best way to do that is beat Alabama. Fisher expects everyone connected with the program to think and work toward being the equivalent of Alabama. That starts with him.
That’s why he had fun shortly after he arrived when A&M Chancellor John Sharp gave him a national championship plaque without a date. The national media had a field day with it, considering A&M hasn’t won a national championship since 1939, and its last conference championship was in 1998. But no one’s laughing now.
It’ll take more than a blank plaque and smart aleck comment to beat Saban, who takes everyone and everything seriously. That’s why he’s won seven national championships. He’s probably still mad Manziel and the Aggies beat him in 2012, though Alabama still won the national championship that year.
Saban and Fisher come from the same mold. Saban knows firsthand what makes Fisher tick. Fisher was Saban’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at LSU from 2000-04 when the Tigers were 48-16, winning the 2003 national championship.
Saban, who has never lost to an assistant, is 4-0 against Fisher, outscoring him 168-82. Needless to say, Saban got the last word in when asked about Fisher predicting a future victory over his former boss.
“In golf?” Saban said.
Not in golf — that’s a gentleman’s game with no contact. Fisher and Saban were born to coach football. They’re hands-on, passionate people. They play for keeps, always have, always will. They say what they mean and then do it.
Fisher’s matter-of-fact swagger is a refreshing change for the Aggies. Now it’s up to the players and everyone else connected with the program to have their coach’s back.