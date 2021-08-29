SEC PREVIEW: Cessna: Texas A&M could be an annual contender thanks to Fisher’s leadership

Texas A&M might not beat Nick Saban this year or next year, but it’s going to happen.

Jimbo Fisher put Saban and Alabama on notice during the offseason by saying the Aggies were “going to beat his a-- while he’s there, don’t worry.”

It would have sufficed for Fisher to guarantee victory, but he wanted to be clear. He’s here to win championships and he wants everyone connected with the program thinking the same. He expects it to happen, so everyone in the program needs to get on board.

There’s a fine line between confidence and cockiness. One is a defining trait, the other a fault. Fisher oozes with confidence. He’s got the track record and national championship to validate it. A&M in the last three decades has often talked a good game, but failed to deliver.

A&M had plenty of swagger when it won at Alabama in 2012. Former coach Kevin Sumlin believed his spread offense could win in the Southeastern Conference. It helped that he had the nation’s best player in quarterback Johnny Manziel, but the Aggies also had a slew of outstanding players, including eight starters on that team who were drafted. It was no fluke A&M beat the defending national champions and snapped Alabama’s 13-game winning streak.