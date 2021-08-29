SEC PREVIEW: Beamer aims to bring South Carolina back to prominence

It’s been a tough two years for South Carolina. It was just a decade ago the Gamecocks won 11 games and were ranked in the top 10 for the first time.
“We’re not talking about something that was 40 years ago,” South Carolina first-year coach Shane Beamer said. “It was recently done here in South Carolina. We’re not far from getting back there and doing it again. That’s our plan, to not just get back to that point, but to be better than we’ve ever been.”
South Carolina had three straight 11-win seasons under Steve Spurrier from 2011-13. Beamer had a hand in the rebuilding process as an assistant in 2009-10 before returning to his alma mater, Virginia Tech, to work four years under his father, legendary coach Frank Beamer. The younger Beamer returns to South Carolina to rebuild a program that was 6-16 in the past two seasons.
“Our guys have bought in and done everything we’ve asked them to do since I got hired in December, and really fired up about what we’re getting done right now,” Beamer said.
South Carolina returns 14 starters, seven on each side. The offense is led by running back Kevin Harris, who led the Southeastern Conference in rushing last season. Four returning starters are back on the line along with tight end Nick Muse, the leading receiver last season with 30 receptions for 425 yards.
Dual threat quarterback Luke Doty, who started the last two games, will try to ignite a unit that averaged only 187.2 yards per game to rank 104th in the country.
The defense has a playmaker in end Kingsley Enagbare, a first-team All-SEC selection, who had six sacks in eight games. Edge rusher Aaron Sterling returns for a second senior season after playing in four games because of an injury.
Secondary is a huge concern after Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu turned pro instead of returning for another season, and Jammie Robinson, John Dixon and Shilo Sanders all opted to transfer. That’s 22 starts to replace from last year’s unit that gave up 451.5 yards per game to rank 105th in the country. The Gamecocks allowed 40 or more points in half their games.
South Carolina has a strong kicking game. Place-kicker Parker White has made 35 of 40 field goals from inside 40 yards in his career. Punter Kai Kroeger looks to improve on his 43.3-yard average that put him on the All-SEC freshman team.