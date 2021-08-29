SEC PREVIEW: Beamer aims to bring South Carolina back to prominence

It’s been a tough two years for South Carolina. It was just a decade ago the Gamecocks won 11 games and were ranked in the top 10 for the first time.

“We’re not talking about something that was 40 years ago,” South Carolina first-year coach Shane Beamer said. “It was recently done here in South Carolina. We’re not far from getting back there and doing it again. That’s our plan, to not just get back to that point, but to be better than we’ve ever been.”

South Carolina had three straight 11-win seasons under Steve Spurrier from 2011-13. Beamer had a hand in the rebuilding process as an assistant in 2009-10 before returning to his alma mater, Virginia Tech, to work four years under his father, legendary coach Frank Beamer. The younger Beamer returns to South Carolina to rebuild a program that was 6-16 in the past two seasons.

“Our guys have bought in and done everything we’ve asked them to do since I got hired in December, and really fired up about what we’re getting done right now,” Beamer said.